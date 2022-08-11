ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

hoiabc.com

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

‘CU Days’ returns after three years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
hoiabc.com

India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
PEORIA, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
wcbu.org

A Peoria native returns home to bring 'Death of a Salesman' to the stage

A Peoria native now living in Blanchardville, Wis. is returning home to the River City for an important cause. Tom Hardin grew up in Peoria and frequently did productions with Corn Stock Theatre. It was through his love of the stage that he met his close friends, Jeff Sloter, a former Caterpillar communication consultant, and Dan Allar, a Bradley University graduate.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Cruisin’ Uptown Normal kicking off Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - You can enjoy hundreds of classic and contemporary show cars, while strolling the streets of Uptown Normal. The Cruisin’ Uptown Normal’ event is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’ll also feature live music. The event is free and...
NORMAL, IL
#Isu#Illinois State University#College Avenue
1470 WMBD

Peoria business goes up in flames Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Jelani Day Foundation created, celebration of life to be held

NORMAL – A celebration of life will take place in Normal at the end of this month for an Illinois State University graduate whose body was found in the Illinois River last summer. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page announced of The Jelani Day Foundation that will support families of missing minorities, according to its website. There will be a launch and celebration of life held at the Illinois State University’s Bone Center on August 27th at 5 p.m. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on August 25, 2021. His body was discovered along the Illinois River in Peru on September 4th. His death was ruled a drowning.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater

Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
1470 WMBD

Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief

PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
WCIA

U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Thousands receive free backpacks, supplies at Back 2 School Bash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 4,000 families in McLean County Unit 5 and District 87 schools received free school supplies Thursday afternoon, just in time for the first day. The Back to School Alliance, Unit 5 and District 87 school districts hosted the 24th annual giveaway at State Farm’s south parking garage in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One injured by gunfire early Friday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound. Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon and W. Seibold Streets for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man...
PEORIA, IL

