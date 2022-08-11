Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Mary Korthals
Mary Korthals, age 93, of George, IA died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th at the Lyon County First Presbyterian Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Brian Schafer officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. for family and friends in the church cemetery.
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
Comments / 0