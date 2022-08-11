ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Korthals

Mary Korthals, age 93, of George, IA died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th at the Lyon County First Presbyterian Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Brian Schafer officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. for family and friends in the church cemetery.
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal

Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
