BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Thomas Tuchel suggests Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again
The Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, played down his confrontation with Antonio Conte, who said: ‘Next time, we don’t shake hands’
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag: I wanted to substitute entire team at half-time of dismal Brentford defeat
Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table. - Man United...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
Lionel Messi Missed Off Ballon d'Or Shortlist For First Time Since 2005
But Cristiano Ronaldo is among the 30 nominees.
BBC
Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
CBS Sports
Serie A scores, takeaways: AC Milan off and running, Lukaku gets return goal but Inter need last-minute winner
Serie A made its long-awaited return this weekend and the opening matches already gave us plenty to discuss. Serie A champions AC Milan started with a win over Udinese while Inter Milan needed every second of their match against Lecce to secure three points. Here are three things you need to know from opening day.
Erling Haaland Shed's Light On His Manchester City Home Debut
Erling Haaland takes to social media to share his thoughts on his Etihad home debut for Manchester City.
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace
Roberto Firmino has been a Liverpool player for over seven years now - and he can achieve a feat that only 14 previous Reds players have been able to do.
Liverpool In Talks To Extend £10m Deal For Sleeve Sponsor
Since 2020, Liverpool have played with the Expedia logo on the sleeve of their shirts - something which may continue with a new multi-million-pound deal, as confirmed by CEO Billy Hogan.
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
