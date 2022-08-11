ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school

By Christina Rodriguez
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 7-Eleven on the corner of S. Bradley and Clark Ave. gave away free slurpee's to kids on their first day of school.

The Orcutt school district began classes today and a local business owner wants to give back.

“We are just going to wish them another great year for the school year. You know, then also going to offer them a free slurpee, you know. To just start their day and start their year", said Ravi Chahal.

It has been two years since the pandemic and that this local 7-Eleven has had this event.

The business owner also presented a donation to the Orcutt Union school district.

“We saw the need, you know, also like they need a little bit like, you know, stuff on the school, playground, playground. So all that stuff to be able to be able to get out there. And we have a $2200 check for the school district", said Chahal.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Sheriffs department went to the event to say hello to the students and wish them a great year.

“I didn’t know they were actually organizing and doing something. So it’s very sweet that he was offering this and we were glad to see the sheriff and the fire department here also", said Santa Maria resident, Kim Wilson.

The children took photos with the local sheriff and firemen.

“It’s part of our job to be out here in the community. So to be able to give back in a way that’s not how we usually do it, to tell them what we do on a day-to-day basis and answer some of their questions", said fireman Spencer Stearns.

A 7-Eleven in Arroyo Grande will also have a free slurpee day on August 18 for Lucia Mar School District in southern San Luis Obispo County.

