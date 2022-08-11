ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Position change has LSU's Jaquelin Roy excited about Tigers' defensive front for 2022 season

Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team. Nothing was going to change that. Certainly not a tough freshman season when the four-star defensive tackle who played just across the campus at University High was pushed hard by his coaches, or an unfulfilling sophomore campaign.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU's defensive front sets up as Tigers' biggest strength for 2022

With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights. He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Danny Etling playing in GB game

Wow I didn't even know he played foosball anymore. Just completed a nice pass that went for 68 yds. He was definitely a warrior, I don't think his heart was ever in question. Hey, no one said he was a nice quarterback. Just a good quarterback. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Ever see an LSU fan like that?

You can tell football season is here when stories like this are dropped into my electronic mailbag:. Dennis D. Ritter Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas, says, "A few years ago, my wife and I were dropping our dogs off at a boarding kennel in Many before heading to an LSU football game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU

More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready

Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football
theadvocate.com

Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education

Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern moves into full pads portion of preseason camp

Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend. The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20. “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy