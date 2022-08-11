With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights. He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.

