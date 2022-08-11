Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Here's what we've learned from the first week and a half of LSU football's preseason
The first week and a half of preseason practice has been about acclimatizing back to a routine, but by Thursday of the second week, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was starting to visualize players in his system. “It was our first day of really getting into third down,” Kelly...
theadvocate.com
Position change has LSU's Jaquelin Roy excited about Tigers' defensive front for 2022 season
Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team. Nothing was going to change that. Certainly not a tough freshman season when the four-star defensive tackle who played just across the campus at University High was pushed hard by his coaches, or an unfulfilling sophomore campaign.
theadvocate.com
LSU football continues to come up big with local recruits. The latest is from Zachary.
Zachary safety Kylin Jackson knows how to react quickly to make a big play, but the tables were turned as a crowd of teammates, friends and family awaited Jackson’s college decision. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Jackson committed to LSU over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in an event held at...
Sports Zone: LSU QB battle in Baton Rouge
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's defensive front sets up as Tigers' biggest strength for 2022
With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights. He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.
tigerdroppings.com
Danny Etling playing in GB game
Wow I didn't even know he played foosball anymore. Just completed a nice pass that went for 68 yds. He was definitely a warrior, I don't think his heart was ever in question. Hey, no one said he was a nice quarterback. Just a good quarterback. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Chris Williams had remarkable career whose records still stand tall
CB, 1977-80 All-SEC 1978, ’79, ‘80. Despite all the All-Americans, award winners and even Heisman Trophy candidates LSU has had play defensive back since Chris Williams hung up his gold helmet in 1980, his two biggest records still stand more than 40 years later. Williams tallied 20 interceptions...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Ever see an LSU fan like that?
You can tell football season is here when stories like this are dropped into my electronic mailbag:. Dennis D. Ritter Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas, says, "A few years ago, my wife and I were dropping our dogs off at a boarding kennel in Many before heading to an LSU football game.
theadvocate.com
8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU
More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
theadvocate.com
Tight end is one of the most competitive groups so far in Southern's preseason
When Eric Dooley was hired last December, he quickly set about restocking the roster to build depth and overall quality. One position where it wasn’t necessary was tight end, where the Jaguars returned their top three players. Dooley added another weapon to that group anyway and it’s making for...
tigerdroppings.com
Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready
Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
theadvocate.com
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education
Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
theadvocate.com
Southern moves into full pads portion of preseason camp
Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend. The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20. “We...
theadvocate.com
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
theadvocate.com
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
theadvocate.com
Fête-Dieu du Teche opens with French Mass in Leonville, concludes in St. Martinville
The eighth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche will be Monday, beginning with an 8 a.m. French Mass at St. Leo’s in Leonville. The Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the celebrant. The 40-mile Eucharistic Procession on the Bayou Teche will coincide with the continuing National...
