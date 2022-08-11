Read full article on original website
Elkhart County green space
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
Logan Street railroad crossing closed beginning August 22
GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at Logan Street will be closed for repairs from August 22 to 24, according to the City of Goshen. The detour for this closure will follow Monroe Street to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue.
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
Work on Western Avenue starts August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new house, celebrates partnership with Concord High School
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new home of Jamie Sorensen and her family. Sorensen's house will be built with the help of Concord High School's Building Construction Trade Program. Sorensen, who works as a medical assistant, put in 200 hours...
Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
Michiana Problem Solver: Chicago Trails Village resident reports mold issue
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- A resident of the Chicago Trails Village retirement community says it took six years for his roof to get repaired because management failed to address the problem. Keith Newton says that critical delay caused mold in his apartment, which has caused him health problems. Newton has...
Michigan City Police investigating shooting near Michigan Boulevard, Grace Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and that one person had been shot. Officers responded...
South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
South Bend Police investigating shots fired report shortly after student gets off bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shots fired report involving a juvenile on Wednesday. According to police, the juvenile is a student in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired report in the...
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
City of La Porte Police investigating fatal shooting on Ridge Street
LA PORTE, Ind. - The City of La Porte Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead on Thursday. On Thursday evening, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Street for a shooting. At the residence, police found one woman with a gunshot wound. She...
Michigan City Police investigating shots fired report near 11th, Wabash Streets
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shots fired report on Thursday evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for the incident. At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses and learned some vehicles had been hit...
Four Winds Casino opens new game room
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting rescheduled to September 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting has been rescheduled to September 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting, which will discuss crisis response procedures, was originally scheduled for August 23 but was pushed back due to the ongoing investigation and unknown timeline for its conclusion.
