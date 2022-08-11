Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground LakeThe Planking TravelerSweetwater, TN
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: KOC JAMBOREE NIGHT 2: Webb, Austin-East, Karns, Farragut, HVA, West, Powell, Bearden
Get all the pics from Night 2 of the KOC Kick-Off Classic, the high school football jamboree at Hardin Valley Academy on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Teams included: Webb, Austin-East, Bearden, Powell, Hardin Valley Academy, West, Farragut and Karns. Should you be interested in purchasing a pic or two, email...
University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomes more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this week. Some are looking forward to getting to know Knoxville better, like Isabella Wade, who is moving to the city from Memphis. "It just feels like home,"...
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: State championship or bust for Alcoa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Tornadoes are coming off a 13-1 season, winning their 7th straight 3A state championship. While things are a little different as longtime defensive coordinator Brian Nix takes over the head coaching duties from the departed Gary Rankin, the goals and expectations don’t change at Alcoa, they want to win […]
Watch: Saturday morning's Tennessee football practice highlights
Highlights from Tennessee football's practice on Saturday morning as the Vols continue training-camp prep for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Rickey Gibson
Tennessee has landed the commitment of Rickey Gibson. In the video above, we break down Gibson's commitment to the Vols. Below is his commitment interview. Tennessee landed the commitment of prized 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson moments ago. Prior to the announcement, ...
Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted CB With Immense Upside in Gibson
Tennessee just beat out Georgia and Penn State for the commitment of 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.). The recruiting win is massive for the Vols as Gibson has been a top target for months. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report. Background Gibson's recruitment exploded ...
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity
There’s some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let’s start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
High-speed chase across Henley Bridge. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman
That was exciting. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman across from Arby's. Traffic is bad in both directions.from Immediate-Bowler5568. Looks like it's cleared up now. I hope nobody got hurt. Traffic all moving again.
Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
WBIR
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
WBIR
