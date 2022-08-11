Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ironically-titled fantastical failure draws in curious streaming crowds
After a constant string of serious allegations justifiably derailed what was previously one of the most respected and consistently acclaimed Hollywood careers of the modern era, you absolutely could not concoct anything more ironic than Kevin Spacey’s final lead role pre-scandal being called Nine Lives. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver...
wegotthiscovered.com
First wave of ‘Orphan: First Kill’ reviews praise a worthwhile sequel
The first reviews are in for Orphan: First Kill and it looks like William Brent Bell’s prequel and Isabelle Fuhrman’s Esther are generating quite the buzz. Having already begun its theatrical run in the Philippines and other parts of the world, Orphan First Kill is getting its first round of feedback before its highly-anticipated U.S. release. From the looks of it, the positive reviews are pouring in for the Orphan predecessor, with special praise for the film’s nostalgia, Fuhrman’s performance, and Bell’s creative influence. Somehow, it seems First Kill manages to double down as a sensational tie-in to Esther’s backstory and yet remain enticingly unique as a stand-alone feature-film. Thanks to some narrative twists and turns, Orphan: First Kill has kept the blood pumping and adrenaline streaming even 13 years later.
Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ shifts from TV to streaming
The John Wick franchise keeps on getting bigger, with Keanu Reeves’ Chapter 4 hitting theaters in March of next year, while prequel series The Continental is on the way, with Ana de Armas set to headline spinoff Ballerina. Speaking of the episodic offshoot, the project spent years in development...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hints at a third outing for Esther
It’s a few days before the theatrical release of Orphan: First Kill, the anticipated prequel to 2009’s psychological horror Orphan, but director William Brent Bell is more than ready to kick things into high gear by establishing a franchise. In an interview with MovieWeb, the director and screenwriter...
wegotthiscovered.com
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hopes the twist lives up to the original’s
We’re just four days away from Orphan: First Kill and director William Brent Bell has been gushing over the Orphan prequel right before its long-awaited release. On August 19, the whole world will be re-introduced to Leena Klammer, also known as Esther, a “nine-year-old” Russian girl adopted by the Colemans during the events of Orphan, which eventually led to the death of John Coleman and several others in Esther’s wake.
19 People Who Were Followed By Creeps Shared Stories About The Strangers Who Stepped Up To Save Them
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans ignore the many negatives to praise DC’s hottest streak in a long time
It goes without saying that the DC fandom has had a lot of sh*t slung in their direction recently, with wide-ranging changes to canon and continuity being joined by behind the scenes scandals, constant release date reshuffles, and the cancellation of the nearly finished Batgirl. However, that shouldn’t take away...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 will debut a fan-favorite elf
Next month Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut. The expensive series set in an iconic world is getting a second season, and once those episodes come around, those running the show plan to bring in another notable from the books. An article published...
wegotthiscovered.com
Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office since 2019
As movie-goers excitedly return to cinemas after the pandemic, Universal became the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office in 2022. This marked the eighth time that the studio managed to reach this milestone, the last one being back in 2019. Universal’s success was due to multiple...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. Discovery issues statement in support of J.K. Rowling following threats
J.K. Rowling is receiving support from Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving a threatening message in response to a Tweet she received this weekend. After sharing the news of the attack on Salman Rushdie, Rowling was met with a threatening Tweet that read, “Don’t worry you are next.” She immediately reached out to Twitter for help with the issue, and Warner Bros. Discovery soon shared a message of support for the author.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Rings of Power’ showrunners are hoping to offer a breath of fresh air in a sea of cynical releases
The age of streaming has absolutely catapulted television into an unprecedented beast of an indulgence. With a slew of platforms vying for the next big hit, to say nothing of being unburdened by regular cable restrictions, the last few years have brought us the likes of The Boys, Black Bird, The Sandman, and Game of Thrones, each of them cementing themselves into the palates of many a viewer.
