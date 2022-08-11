ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Birdie Bird
3d ago

Some are truly homeless and for some others this is a drug addicts dream they now can pitch a tent and live anywhere no rent any money they have can now be used for drugs instead of rent. Those type do not want to live in shelters they don't want any rules. They will ride this out as long as they can.

1deadeye
3d ago

most of these low end occupiers are homeless by choise.you drive by as I blow my horn to wake the up so they can go job hunting.(ya, right) and I see they are mostly in their 20s. They are not homeless just Occupiers of someone's properties!

FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -  Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

State agency investigates Sacramento council member. Here’s what could happen.

Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee is facing another investigation related to his Hagginwood house, this one by a California political watchdog agency. The California Fair Political Practices Commission last week notified two people who filed complaints that it will investigate claims Loloee failed to disclose rental income from the property.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp."If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart."The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento

You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Sacramento agrees to pay $1.7 million to parents of Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO — According to Sacramento City Express, the City of Sacramento has agreed to pay the parents of Stephon Clark $1.7 million over the March 2018 killing of Clark by Sacramento police officers."Anytime your actions are so reckless, and the city must pay for your actions,  you should be held accountable," said Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon.When asked if the city's action was enough, Community Activist and founder of EMPACT, Leia Schenk, said, "Hell no. Not at all. I mean, what does that do for the family?."She continued, "And what we have asked is for the officers to be fired. The officer that killed Stephon Clark is working on Stockton and Fruitridge right now.""The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. "We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties, including our community."The $1.7 million is in addition to the $2.4 million awarded to Stephon's two children in 2019. The settlement comes just two days after what would have been Clark's 27th birthday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
SAN DIEGO, CA

