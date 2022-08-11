Read full article on original website
Birdie Bird
3d ago
Some are truly homeless and for some others this is a drug addicts dream they now can pitch a tent and live anywhere no rent any money they have can now be used for drugs instead of rent. Those type do not want to live in shelters they don't want any rules. They will ride this out as long as they can.
1deadeye
3d ago
most of these low end occupiers are homeless by choise.you drive by as I blow my horn to wake the up so they can go job hunting.(ya, right) and I see they are mostly in their 20s. They are not homeless just Occupiers of someone's properties!
mynspr.org
Californians still want clean, safe water a decade after state declared it a human right
Zenaida Montes calls the water at home “pure sickness.” Like many others who live in Fresno, she can’t drink it and regularly pays for bottled water instead. “All the water in Fresno, it’s really bad,” Montes said in Spanish. “[I have to] buy gallons of water to make food, for everything.”
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
capradio.org
State agency investigates Sacramento council member. Here’s what could happen.
Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee is facing another investigation related to his Hagginwood house, this one by a California political watchdog agency. The California Fair Political Practices Commission last week notified two people who filed complaints that it will investigate claims Loloee failed to disclose rental income from the property.
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
Drug injection sites are one step away from becoming California law
SAN DIEGO — Senate Bill 57 would allow drug injection sites, much like the ones in Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. The centers would be in areas where there’s a higher percentage of drug use or drug overdoses. "These sites get put into communities that...
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp."If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart."The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer,...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
City of Sacramento agrees to pay $1.7 million to parents of Stephon Clark
SACRAMENTO — According to Sacramento City Express, the City of Sacramento has agreed to pay the parents of Stephon Clark $1.7 million over the March 2018 killing of Clark by Sacramento police officers."Anytime your actions are so reckless, and the city must pay for your actions, you should be held accountable," said Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon.When asked if the city's action was enough, Community Activist and founder of EMPACT, Leia Schenk, said, "Hell no. Not at all. I mean, what does that do for the family?."She continued, "And what we have asked is for the officers to be fired. The officer that killed Stephon Clark is working on Stockton and Fruitridge right now.""The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. "We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties, including our community."The $1.7 million is in addition to the $2.4 million awarded to Stephon's two children in 2019. The settlement comes just two days after what would have been Clark's 27th birthday.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
