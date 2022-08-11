Montgomery County leaders announced Friday the county has maintained its “Triple-A” bond rating for 2022 from the three major Wall Street bond ratings agencies. County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Member Nancy Navarro, chair of the council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee, said in a news release that the retention of the bond rating reflects the county’s adherence to sound fiscal policies — especially as county leaders have dealt with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO