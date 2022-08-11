Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda project calls for mixed-use building with 350 apartments
A proposed development project in downtown Bethesda would replace an office building and parking lot with a 10-story, mixed-use building with about 350 apartments, according to project plans filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board this week. The plans for a property at 4405 East West Highway were submitted by...
bethesdamagazine.com
County provides rental relief for retail businesses
Montgomery County providing rental relief for retail businesses. Retail business owners in Montgomery County who are still financially struggling because of the pandemic, can receive extra help when paying rent. A new $2 million Small Business Rental Assistance grant program will provide business owners up to $10,000 or three months...
themunchonline.com
10401 Grosvenor Place #427
Awesome 2/2 Renovated 4th Floor w/ Balcony & Parking - Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, This is a must-see. ......Close to NIH, DC, METRO, Building Grocery Store. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with balcony in building with market, dry cleaner and hair salon. All utilities and...
Washingtonian.com
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
bethesdamagazine.com
Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll
Make your vote count! About 30% of the Best of Bethesda votes each year are disqualified because participants don’t follow the rules. Please carefully read the rules. - Participants must answer at least five questions for their response to be counted. - Only one ballot per participant is allowed.
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County receives ‘Triple-A’ bond rating for 50th straight year
Montgomery County leaders announced Friday the county has maintained its “Triple-A” bond rating for 2022 from the three major Wall Street bond ratings agencies. County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Member Nancy Navarro, chair of the council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee, said in a news release that the retention of the bond rating reflects the county’s adherence to sound fiscal policies — especially as county leaders have dealt with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
bethesdamagazine.com
Uncertain path ahead for Gov. Hogan’s I-270 and I-495 widening project
The fate of Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to widen parts of I-270 and I-495 — along with replacing the American Legion Bridge — is uncertain now that the Federal Highway Administration has announced a delay of its review of an environmental impact statement. But it’s possible the...
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich’s lead over Blair cut to 35 votes after review of provisional ballots found this week
This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, to include the fact that the vote was certified. Incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead over Potomac businessman David Blair was cut to 35 votes in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive after Saturday’s review of 102 provisional ballots that were found this week.
alextimes.com
Deputy city manager to resign
Alexandria Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign effective Sept. 9 after 24 years of public service in Alexandria, according to a news release. Triggs served as deputy city manager for eight years; she began working for Alexandria in 1998 when she became deputy director of finance and comptroller. Triggs later served as the city’s director of finance and chief financial officer before becoming deputy city manager.
WTOP
Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
WTOP
House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4
Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
