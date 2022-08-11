Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland’s training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot. Ward was hurt during Cleveland’s final practice of minicamp in June and has been restricted to working on the side with trainers in camp. “It’s great,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of Ward’s return. “He’s been working very hard inside and out here, so ready to get back on the field, and obviously we’re excited about getting him back out here.”
Former first-round pick Shelton gets fresh start with Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Former first-round pick Danny Shelton began his latest fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, hoping to earn a place in the middle of their defensive line after agreeing last week to a contract for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants last year, when he rotated up front as primarily a run-stuffing defensive tackle. That came after a season with the Patriots, two with the Lions and Shelton’s first three with the Browns, who made him the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft after a...
Bleacher Report
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the Trade Block This Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason has officially begun, the first in a series of contests that will be critical toward determining depth chart orders and roster spots for every team. Many clubs still have holes to patch in the remaining weeks before the regular season kicks off. Others will be looking to clear positional logjams or offload disappointing talents who no longer have a role with the team. Cap space could be a factor in some roster decisions as well.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL Could Reach Settlement amid Appeal of 6-Game Suspension
While the NFL and Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the possibility of a settlement between the league and the veteran quarterback isn't out of the question. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it's "not out of the question" that...
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
Bleacher Report
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
Bleacher Report
Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game. Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
Bleacher Report
QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'
The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
Bleacher Report
John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract
Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool: People Would Clown Me More for Goal to Be Top 50 WR Instead of Top 3
In June, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and said he knew "for a fact" that he was a top-five, or even top-three, receiver in the NFL. On Sunday, he returned to the podcast and offered more insight into those comments (1:47 mark) after...
