BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland’s training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot. Ward was hurt during Cleveland’s final practice of minicamp in June and has been restricted to working on the side with trainers in camp. “It’s great,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of Ward’s return. “He’s been working very hard inside and out here, so ready to get back on the field, and obviously we’re excited about getting him back out here.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 MINUTES AGO