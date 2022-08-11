Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: 31-year-old Shane Wolff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
Lockport police locate missing six-year-old
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD applies tourniquet to treat shooting victim on Curlew St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding of a shooting victim on Emerson Street and Curlew Street on Monday morning. The 40-year-old man who was shot in the lower body is expected to survive. After Rochester police responded to the shooting at around 1:15 a.m., the man was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance.
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Genesee River
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
13 WHAM
iheart.com
RPD: Female body found inside home on Townsend St. in Rochester
RPD officers are currently trying to determine the cause of the woman's death. No further information has been released.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
66-year-old man killed in Genesee County crash
LEROY, N.Y. — A 66-year-old Warsaw man has died following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Genesee County. New York State Police say Duane R. Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 on State Route 19 in the town of LeRoy when the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Based...
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WHEC TV-10
Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
Rochester firefighters respond to 2 fires on Steele St. and Lyell Ave.
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
iheart.com
WHEC TV-10
Local group, family searching for answers following homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s first Dominican Day celebration took place Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city held its first ever Dominican Day celebration Sunday afternoon. It took place at the International Plaza. The celebration was a chance to get out and learn about a culture that has been ingrained in the Rochester community for a long time. There was Dominican food, dancing, and even a live performance from a Grammy award winner.
