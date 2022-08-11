Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking more than $230M guaranteed in new deal | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson may not enter this season with a new contract. According to a source, the Baltimore Ravens QB is seeking a fully-guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and weighs in on whether the Ravens should pay Lamar or not.
Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
Should Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold be QB1 for Panthers? | UNDISPUTED
According to Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were quote: 'both in command' during their preseason win against the Washington Commanders. Baker got the start and led Carolina to a field goal while Darnold threw a touchdown. Rhule did not say which quarterback will start in their next game against the New England Patriots. Skip Bayless makes his case for why Panthers should start Baker in Week 1.
JJ Watt had big animal mishap in his Arizona home
JJ Watt’s Arizona home turned into a National Geographic special this weekend. The Cardinals defensive end revealed to his Twitter followers on Saturday that he unexpectedly found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. “Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me,” wrote Watt. “I’ve got a baby rattlesnake...
Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher
Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
NFL QB battles: Who stood out in preseason Week 1?
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With Week 1 of the NFL preseason essentially in the books, let's dive into where these quarterback battles stand. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks have reputable showings. Pittsburgh has three candidates to start under center in 2022: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason...
JJ Watt Owns Being A 'Wimp' In Bathroom Snake Encounter
The Arizona Cardinals defensive end is "not a big fan of snakes," so having a potentially venomous one in his house freaked him out.
Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason debut, Darnold has TD
Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid — aside from a fumbled snap — in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45 yards....
NFL odds: Will refs' point of emphasis change have a betting impact?
As teams started their preseason games, the NFL released its points of emphasis for the 2022 season: illegal contact and clarification about roughing the passer. One of these can really impact games from a betting perspective, so let's talk about it. It’s fun to complain about the officiating on social...
What Cowboys learned from flag-filled night in Denver
DENVER — So, you're an upstanding member of society with better things to do on a Saturday night than watch the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener. That's hopefully the case, anyway. Never fear. Having braved the tedium of a rainy, sloppy game against the Denver Broncos, here are the things...
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson told reporters there hasn't been any progress on contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens — and if an agreement isn't reached soon, there might not be any progress made for a while. Jackson suggested Saturday that he'll pause contract talks with the Ravens if a deal isn't...
Cowboys' preseason opener a chance for Tyler Smith, backups to shine
DENVER — Word to the wise: Embrace the weird. Preseason is always a strange time of year, because it's advertised as NFL football when that's not really the case. Given the money at stake and the grueling length of the regular season, more and more clubs are limiting their starters' reps in these preseason games if not pulling them from the action completely.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother wanted in youth coach death
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police...
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury
Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were the darlings of NFL bettors who were looking at wagers with long odds. Now that Wilson is expected to miss up to a month with a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in an exhibition game Friday, are bettors bailing on Gang Green?
Can Steelers rookie George Pickens make immediate impact?
Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has captivated a lot of attention for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh kicked off its preseason Saturday night with a 32-25 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Although quarterback Kenny Pickett's NFL debut and game-winning drive stole the show, Pickens had quite the showing himself. Pickens finished...
