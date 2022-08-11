A Lehigh County teenager died after being pulled into a woodchipper, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Lehigh County Coroner, Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 9. The autopsy, completed on Wednesday, confirmed the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries, with the manner of death being listed as an accident.

Bedocs was partially pulled into a woodchipper at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in North Whitehall Township.

According to officials from the Whitehall-Coplay School District, Bedocs was a home-school student who also attended the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Bedoc's death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Lehigh Valley teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper