Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children

I'm happy for the children. That being said, it's not enough to just be sure children have enough food, many of us Seniors go hungry every day. I'm expected to feed myself for a month on 127.00!
this is not right. it should be for Seniors not just children. my brother gets 20 I get 68 not enough with these prices to feed both of us. not right
I know, not politically correct, but when do "free" giveaways stop. They are not free. Wage earners are paying for this. An the Biden administration just put another 3% tax increase on wage earners and 3.8% on small businesses. Yes, his inflation reduction act.
Related
2022 Season of Sharing campaign is now taking applications from Oregon, SW Washington nonprofits
New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon
Oregon GOP lawmakers propose measure to freeze property tax for seniors' primary home
Health Care Professionals Call For Federal Help Addressing Oregon’s Youth Mental Health Crisis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
▶️ Insurers not using Oregon wildfire map to set rates, state officials say
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best places to live in Oregon, according to Niche
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
Betsy Johnson Hired Craigslist Petitioners To Qualify For Oregon Governor (Latest News)
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
Oregon’s emergency rental assistance program closes Friday
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Advisory for Netarts Bay Recreational Crabbing and Clamming after Sewage Spill August 5th; Q&A Provides Details into Spill, Lack of Public Notification, Confusing, Conflicting Information
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
These are the animals you can’t keep as pets in Oregon
The Skanner News
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 15