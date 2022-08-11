ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 15

Nancy Shayne
3d ago

I'm happy for the children. That being said, it's not enough to just be sure children have enough food, many of us Seniors go hungry every day. I'm expected to feed myself for a month on 127.00!

Reply(2)
13
Penny Cordell
3d ago

this is not right. it should be for Seniors not just children. my brother gets 20 I get 68 not enough with these prices to feed both of us. not right

Reply
11
Oopsy
3d ago

I know, not politically correct, but when do "free" giveaways stop. They are not free. Wage earners are paying for this. An the Biden administration just put another 3% tax increase on wage earners and 3.8% on small businesses. Yes, his inflation reduction act.

Reply
7
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

