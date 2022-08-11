ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Dean biopic was scrapped after director thought Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘too young’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ce1zO_0hDiidBu00

Michael Mann has spoken about scrapping a “brilliant screenplay” for a James Dean biopic he was set to direct.

Ahead of the award-winning director’s 1995 film Heat , he had planned on making a movie about the late actor, who died in a 1955 car accident at age 24.

Dean starred in three films before his early death: Rebel Without a Cause (1955) , East Of Eden (1955) , and Giant (1956) . He died before production on the latter was completed, however, he posthumously earned an Academy Award.

Mann explained to Deadline in a new interview that the initial challenge was finding “who the hell could play James Dean”.

“And I found a chap who could play James Dean, but he was too young,” he said. “It was Leo.”

“We did a screen test that’s quite amazing. I think he must’ve been 19 at the time. And from one angle, he totally had it with him. I mean, it’s brilliance,” Mann praised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mqHb_0hDiidBu00

“He would turn his face in one direction and we see a vision of James Dean, and then he’d turn his face another direction and it’s no, that’s a young kid.”

DiCaprio’s breakthrough movie roles included 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape , William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet in 1996 and 1997’s Titanic, alongside Kate Winslet.

The now 47-year-old actor features in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming crime drama, Killers Of the Flower Moon , set for release in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Mann is currently planning on adapting his recently released book Heat 2 – a sequel to his 1995 classic – into a “large ambitious movie”.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age Got A James Dean Biopic Canceled

Director Michael Mann is well known for his distinctive style when filming crime dramas. This is perhaps best showcased in 1995’s star-studded Heat. The big players include Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. But that movie exists thanks in large part to someone who was not in it: Leonardo DiCaprio.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
James Dean
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Martin Scorsese
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
The Independent

Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache

Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie

When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
MOVIES
Collider

'Highlander' Remake with Henry Cavill Is "Closer Than We've Ever Been," Says Chad Stahelski

A little over a year ago, news broke that The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill was in talks to potentially lead a new Highlander movie. The news made perfect sense, considering the British actor has all the hallmarks of an action star, with films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout under his belt, paired with The Witcher, which brings that touch of epic fantasy that's inherently built into the Highlander lore. While everything Higlander-related is still very much in the early development zone, Collider's Steve Weintraub recently chatted with the one man who is confirmed to be attached to the project: Chad Stahelski. While discussing fellow stuntman J.J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, which Stahelski also produced, the John Wick director spoke a little about where they are in the pre-production process with the Highlander film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy