James Dean biopic was scrapped after director thought Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘too young’

Michael Mann has spoken about scrapping a “brilliant screenplay” for a James Dean biopic he was set to direct.

Ahead of the award-winning director’s 1995 film Heat , he had planned on making a movie about the late actor, who died in a 1955 car accident at age 24.

Dean starred in three films before his early death: Rebel Without a Cause (1955) , East Of Eden (1955) , and Giant (1956) . He died before production on the latter was completed, however, he posthumously earned an Academy Award.

Mann explained to Deadline in a new interview that the initial challenge was finding “who the hell could play James Dean”.

“And I found a chap who could play James Dean, but he was too young,” he said. “It was Leo.”

“We did a screen test that’s quite amazing. I think he must’ve been 19 at the time. And from one angle, he totally had it with him. I mean, it’s brilliance,” Mann praised.

“He would turn his face in one direction and we see a vision of James Dean, and then he’d turn his face another direction and it’s no, that’s a young kid.”

DiCaprio’s breakthrough movie roles included 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape , William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet in 1996 and 1997’s Titanic, alongside Kate Winslet.

The now 47-year-old actor features in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming crime drama, Killers Of the Flower Moon , set for release in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Mann is currently planning on adapting his recently released book Heat 2 – a sequel to his 1995 classic – into a “large ambitious movie”.