Lee’s Summit family threatened over Summit Waves incident

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The family at the center of a canceled party at a Lee’s Summit water park is now being threatened.

In a statement the Evans family says members began receiving threats after the incident at Summit Waves became public over the weekend.

The family said violence doesn’t have a place in what happened.

“Let us be very clear – the Evans family denounces any form of violence and requests an immediate stop to any threats being made to Summit Waves employees,” the Evans Family said.

The Evans family, including their two teenagers, said they’d paid $2,000 to host a large birthday bash for their teenagers at Summit Waves.

The family said they felt they were racially discriminated against when Summit Waves abruptly canceled the party.

Water park directors told the family they were uncomfortable with the gathering.

“The Evans family, and those in attendance who were denied entrance to the water park last weekend, met the hurtful events of that night with peace. Peace is what will continue to move the needle in ensuring that all African Americans and other minorities and disadvantaged members of our society are treated equally,” Thursday’s statement said.

The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department publically apo logized to the Evans family. The parks department said it completed an internal review and identified “missed processes and miscommunication that led to the cancellation.”

Lee’s Summit police estimated about 500 people were there between 7-7:30 p.m., twice the number Summit Waives said it agreed to for the event. But Evans said staff and police could have been confused by partygoers showing up and guests leaving when the water park when it closed for the event.

However, the department said through its investigation, it learned that Summit Waves staff failed to arrange required security for the party.

Sunday, the parks department said it learned a Summit Waves lifeguard made a “disturbing” social media post.

“The comments were appalling and not condoned by Parks and Recreation, and are inconsistent with the culture I know the City of Lee’s Summit strives to reflect,” Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird said.

The department said it has given the family a refund, and the family’s attorney said they’ve also been offered a free party. But that attorney said legal action isn’t outside the realm of possibility at this point.

