Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears

As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
NBC Sports Chicago

Dick Butkus congratulates Matt Eberflus on preseason win

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year. Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sharpe views sensational catch as proof work with Fields paying off

CHICAGO – Tajae Sharpe has been building toward Saturday's spectacular catch in the Bears' preseason-opening 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. It's a sign of progress. That the sweat he and quarterback Justin Fields have poured into the bucket is paying off. It started the minute Sharpe arrived at Halas Hall in the spring and met Fields. He saw a talented, young quarterback laser-focused on etching his name among the game's greats.
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus on preseason sacks: 'We'll get that cleaned up'

Going into the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the groups to keep an eye on was the offensive line. There are some storylines to take note on as the offensive line continues to shift combinations. New additions Riley Reiff and Lucas Patrick did not play, the latter for a hand injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp. Fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones got the start over Teven Jenkins at left tackle.
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields responds to late hit that wasn't flagged

Last season, Justin Fields took his fair share of hits that went unflagged. Usually quarterbacks are seriously protected by officials from late contact, but the Bears rookie, like many other rookies, was not afforded the same protection that we see for veteran QBs. In his first game of 2022, nothing...
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney dazzles with athletic, back-shoulder catch

Darnell Mooney is letting his offseason work show on the field. In the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Mooney snagged an impressive downfield catch from Justin Fields in the first quarter. The catch resulted in a gain for 26 yards and converted a third down possession.
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'

Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

