Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
How Fields looked in Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO -- It was only one preseason game. Eighteen snaps, to be specific. But Justin Fields showcased why the 2022 season has to be all about him and his development as the Bears' franchise quarterback. The first-string offense, as a whole, was a tough watch. In three series, that group...
What we learned in Bears' 19-14 preseason win vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO – The first game of the Matt Eberflus era didn’t go as expected, but the Bears got the desired result. After relatively uninspired play from the first-string offense and defense Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears rallied to score 19 second-half points to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14.
Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears
As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Someone is calling teams for Roquan Smith trying to make a trade
The Roquan Smith saga has apparently taken a strange turn. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Friday, citing sources, that someone is calling teams on behalf of the Chicago Bears linebacker to try and instigate a trade. The 25-year-old Smith currently does not have an agent. As Florio notes,...
Dick Butkus congratulates Matt Eberflus on preseason win
Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year. Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.
Sharpe views sensational catch as proof work with Fields paying off
CHICAGO – Tajae Sharpe has been building toward Saturday's spectacular catch in the Bears' preseason-opening 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. It's a sign of progress. That the sweat he and quarterback Justin Fields have poured into the bucket is paying off. It started the minute Sharpe arrived at Halas Hall in the spring and met Fields. He saw a talented, young quarterback laser-focused on etching his name among the game's greats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Sharpe makes argument for roster spot with sideline catch
This is what preseason is all about. Tajae Sharpe, the sixth-year receiver out of Massachusetts, made an incredible, toe tapping grab on the sideline in the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The catch gave the Bears a 19 yard gain. Sharpe, 27, made the catch over...
Eberflus on preseason sacks: 'We'll get that cleaned up'
Going into the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the groups to keep an eye on was the offensive line. There are some storylines to take note on as the offensive line continues to shift combinations. New additions Riley Reiff and Lucas Patrick did not play, the latter for a hand injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp. Fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones got the start over Teven Jenkins at left tackle.
Schrock's 53-man roster projection after Bears' preseason opener
CHICAGO -- The Bears’ first preseason game is in the books. Saturday’s 19-14 win at Soldier Field over the Kansas City Chiefs got head coach Matt Eberflus in the win column and also gave several players on the roster bubble a chance to make a good impression on the new staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fields responds to late hit that wasn't flagged
Last season, Justin Fields took his fair share of hits that went unflagged. Usually quarterbacks are seriously protected by officials from late contact, but the Bears rookie, like many other rookies, was not afforded the same protection that we see for veteran QBs. In his first game of 2022, nothing...
Watson to start for Browns in preseason, appeal decision still awaits
Deshaun Watson will take the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Andy Reid chimes in on conditions at Soldier Field
The dried-up, brown spots on Soldier Field's grass were visible from the worst seats in the house. A concert destroyed some of the grass in one of the endzones and left the field in shambles. The grass was covered in brown, dry spots with holes and shoddy conditions overall. The...
Mooney dazzles with athletic, back-shoulder catch
Darnell Mooney is letting his offseason work show on the field. In the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Mooney snagged an impressive downfield catch from Justin Fields in the first quarter. The catch resulted in a gain for 26 yards and converted a third down possession.
'Everything is pointing up:' Now healthy, Jenkins ready to 'show out'
CHICAGO – As the clock wound down on the Bears' 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas Chiefs at Soldier Field, Teven Jenkins found himself staring at the scoreboard, elation washing over him. It was the pure, unfiltered kind of joy one feels when they experience something they truly love....
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'
Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
Three risers, fallers from Bears camp ahead of preseason opener
Through two weeks of Bears training camp, we've seen a clunky offense, a potentially better than expected defense, a trade request from star linebacker Roquan Smith, and several injuries. Thirteen practices have given us some clarity on the first-string offensive line, the wide receiver jockeying, and perhaps spelled the end...
Here are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Kenny Pickett is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart. Yet, he's still the favorite to be the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pickett leads all first-year pros with +600 odds to take home the award, according to our partner, PointsBet. After being...
NFL・
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0