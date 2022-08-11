ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

12-13-20-25-28

(twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Lucky For Life

03-08-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Play3 Day

1-0-5, WB: 1

(one, zero, five; WB: one)

Play3 Night

1-6-4, WB: 9

(one, six, four; WB: nine)

Play4 Day

4-0-4-6, WB: 5

(four, zero, four, six; WB: five)

Play4 Night

9-3-3-1, WB: 3

(nine, three, three, one; WB: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

