Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

1-0-5, WB: 1

(one, zero, five; WB: one)

Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year

Alabama company charged with violations in worker's death

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told

Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

Former NH Supreme Court judge shaped public defender system

Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety

4 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

