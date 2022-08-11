Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger and special guests helped cut the ribbon on Your Face Photography in Brodnax last Thursday. The business is owned by Shemetra Simmons of Brodnax and located on Main Street. The company specializes in photography and videography for special events such as weddings, baby showers, family reunions, and retirement parties. Sessions can be booked for business portraits, corporate head shots, real estate sales, seasonal family portraits, maternity photos, newborn photos, couples photos, pet photos, senior portraits, prom photos and birthday photos with a prop selection. She also provides photo editing and nightlife on site printing as well. Shemetra is a single mom to three children, Shaniyah, Ahmoni, and Shamar, and loves being able to make her own schedule so that she may spend more quality time at home with them. Simmons has over 11 years experience in photography with the help of her mother, Shelia Simmons also of Brodnax.

BRODNAX, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO