Roanoke Rapids, NC

WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Women join in community fellowship at Emporia's Veterans Memorial Park

Women of Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding area recently gathered in fellowship at Veterans Memorial Park. The group had a simple purpose: to worship God and pray for the community. Linda Thomas of Thomas Family Boots on the Ground appealed to others to make sure they were all “born again” as...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church

In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
southhillenterprise.com

Photography studio now open in Brodnax

Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger and special guests helped cut the ribbon on Your Face Photography in Brodnax last Thursday. The business is owned by Shemetra Simmons of Brodnax and located on Main Street. The company specializes in photography and videography for special events such as weddings, baby showers, family reunions, and retirement parties. Sessions can be booked for business portraits, corporate head shots, real estate sales, seasonal family portraits, maternity photos, newborn photos, couples photos, pet photos, senior portraits, prom photos and birthday photos with a prop selection. She also provides photo editing and nightlife on site printing as well. Shemetra is a single mom to three children, Shaniyah, Ahmoni, and Shamar, and loves being able to make her own schedule so that she may spend more quality time at home with them. Simmons has over 11 years experience in photography with the help of her mother, Shelia Simmons also of Brodnax.
BRODNAX, VA
rrspin.com

August 12, 2022

J. Reuben Daniel City Hall & Police Station: 1040 Roanoke Avenue (252) 533-2800. (All City meetings are open to the public) Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. City Council meetings can be viewed through Zoom (See...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescues trapped driver

Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.
EMPORIA, VA
WITN

Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies. During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.

