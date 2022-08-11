Goodwill store coming to Sophia, September to kick off with Grand Opening ceromony

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Announcements earlier in the summer indicated the upcoming arrival of a brand new Goodwill location in Raleigh County, a location which is now less than a month away from opening its doors to the public.

The Sophia location will be housed within the Lester Square Shopping Center area owned by Lester Properties, and will serve as a sister-store to the existing Appalachian Drive Goodwill location.

Buzz about the potential establishment of a Sophia Goodwill location began to spread as early as last year, and the announcement of a hiring event for the location brought widespread attention to the upcoming addition.

This was evidenced in part by the enthusiastic response from those who caught wind of the announcement via social media – many of whom were excited at the prospect of the shopping opportunities, and many of which were intrigued at the idea of potential employment at $11.50 an hour with paid training and benefits.

The event in question was held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Beckley Holiday Inn & Suites location on Dry Hill Road. But a cursory drive through Lester Square today will reveal that the establishment is all but ready to start accepting customers, with the Goodwill name and logo having been boldly applied to the structure which once served as a Sophia Kroger location.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce have joined in on the discussion as well, having announced their involvement in an upcoming Grand Opening ceremony set for September 1, 2022.

“We are excited for the invitation to be a part of this Grand Opening Celebration for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc,” read a statement from the entity.

The Grand Opening ceremony for the Sophia Goodwill store is set to take place September 1st at 815 Robert C. Byrd Drive location, with doors opening at 9:00am.

For more information, visit the Goodwill website. Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce can be found here.