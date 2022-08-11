ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia, WV

Goodwill store coming to Sophia, September to kick off with Grand Opening ceromony

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB0IY_0hDihZZf00

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Announcements earlier in the summer indicated the upcoming arrival of a brand new Goodwill location in Raleigh County, a location which is now less than a month away from opening its doors to the public.

The Sophia location will be housed within the Lester Square Shopping Center area owned by Lester Properties, and will serve as a sister-store to the existing Appalachian Drive Goodwill location.

Buzz about the potential establishment of a Sophia Goodwill location began to spread as early as last year, and the announcement of a hiring event for the location brought widespread attention to the upcoming addition.

This was evidenced in part by the enthusiastic response from those who caught wind of the announcement via social media – many of whom were excited at the prospect of the shopping opportunities, and many of which were intrigued at the idea of potential employment at $11.50 an hour with paid training and benefits.

The event in question was held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Beckley Holiday Inn & Suites location on Dry Hill Road. But a cursory drive through Lester Square today will reveal that the establishment is all but ready to start accepting customers, with the Goodwill name and logo having been boldly applied to the structure which once served as a Sophia Kroger location.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce have joined in on the discussion as well, having announced their involvement in an upcoming Grand Opening ceremony set for September 1, 2022.

“We are excited for the invitation to be a part of this Grand Opening Celebration for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc,” read a statement from the entity.

The Grand Opening ceremony for the Sophia Goodwill store is set to take place September 1st at 815 Robert C. Byrd Drive location, with doors opening at 9:00am.

For more information, visit the Goodwill website. Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce can be found here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

New McDonald’s opens in Oak Hill offering kiosk dining service

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A brand new McDonald’s celebrated its grand opening in Fayette County. Located on East Main Street in Oak Hill, the fast food restaurant boasts a new unique dining experience. You can order from a kiosk and have food delivered right to your table. Annette Allison owns the Oak Hill Mcdonald’s, […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” […]
GHENT, WV
Lootpress

Hiking is its own reward in Southern West Virginia

For those who want to feel fit and take in some breathtaking natural scenery, Southern West Virginia offers several popular hiking trails. Hundreds of tourists and locals are taking advantage of scenic trails during the summer season, according to Angie McCutcheon, a former park ranger with the New River Gorge National River of the South District at Hinton and Grandview.
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Sophia, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Metro News

Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
Lootpress

2023 State Historic Preservation Annual Work Program Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwill Store#The Goodwill#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Grand Opening
WBOY 12 News

Unclaimed collectibles for auction at WV State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia […]
FAIRLEA, WV
Hinton News

Team Bonny and Joe kick-off fundraising for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars

BECKLEY, W.Va. (Hinton News) - United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants, Team Bonny and Joe, are holding a Cash Club event with a reverse raffle on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Beckley Moose Lodge. Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver’s passion for education brought her to West Virginia in 2019 when she became the first female president of New River Community and Technical College. She also has a love for dance and a commitment to giving back to the community, so she was a natural fit for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 2022 Dancing with...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Blue Jay Drive and Rabbit Run Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory Friday for Blue Jay Drive and Rabbit Run Road. The precautionary advisory was issued on Thursday due to a broken main line, and pertained to Blue Jay Drive beginning at 504 Blue Jay Drive to 890 Blue Jay Drive including all side streets off of this section of Blue Jay Drive. This includes Rabbit Run Road and all side streets off of Rabbit Run Road.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Metro News

High water to start the day in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Food for Body & Soul food pantry receives $3,000 donation

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Food for Body & Soul has received a $3000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. Heart of God Ministries has operated the Food for Body & Soul pantry since 2005, assisting thousands of West Virginians. Food for Body & Soul provides food bags to feed the hungry in Raleigh County and surrounding areas in their time of need.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

BLT sandwich contest makes for a tasty Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a tasty time at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Saturday. They were sizzlin’ up bacon, and chopping lettuce and tomatoes, for the first annual BLT sandwich-making competition, “Bring Home the Bacon.” The event coincides with “National Farmer’s Market Week” across the nation. Contestants were judged on flavor, presentation and best […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Turbulent paradise claims American attraction

Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy