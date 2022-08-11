Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver and passengers flee after crash leaves woman dead in NE Harris Co., deputies say
According to HCSO, the driver and the two passengers of the Dodge truck failed to stop and render aid for the woman in the Toyota, got into another car, and took off.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Alderson around 9:10 p.m. According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman...
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Investigators believe the suspect shot through the woman's passenger-side window near a subdivision about three miles from where deputies found her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of hitting man on scooter charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities say
GALVESTON – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting and killing a man while the man was operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police. Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said his bond was denied. According to investigators, the crash occurred...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
Shoplifting suspect shot by deputy after ramming into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee in Pearland, BCSO says
PEARLAND, Texas – A man who was reportedly caught shoplifting was shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about the suspect who was allegedly stealing from a Target inside the Silver Lake Shopping Center around 10:48 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: All clear given after bomb squad responded to suspicious item in north Harris County retail store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
Body found in Anahuac believed to be of 72-year-old missing woman, officials say
Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies said they have located a body in a canal in Anahuac that they believe to be of missing Bettye Robinson.
KHOU
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris Co. apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris County apartment complex on Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 14906 Westpark Drive. The...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
fox26houston.com
Firefighters battling apartment fire in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon. It's at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston. HFD are performing an offensive attack. No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is asked to...
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
KHOU
'We loved him dearly' | Family says 24-year-old was protecting his family when he was shot, killed
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after a fight between two groups of people outside of a bowling alley, according to Houston Police. The shooting happened at the Bowlero on Bunker Hill Road near the Katy Freeway. What happened. Police said they were responding to the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
