Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
Firefighters battling apartment fire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon. It's at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston. HFD are performing an offensive attack. No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is asked to...
HOUSTON, TX
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX

