Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball is crushing it recruiting internationally

By Trent Knoop
 5 days ago
Michigan basketball has been a top recruiting team in the entire country since Juwan Howard has taken the helm in Ann Arbor. Howard is entering his fourth season coaching the Wolverines and he has had two top-15 classes and one top-five class on the recruiting trail.

While John Belien wasn’t known as a ferocious recruiter, he did a great job of developing his classes which had mostly three and four-star recruits. But what Belien excelled at was recruiting international recruits, and coach Howard is on his way to doing the same thing.

Isaac Trotter with 247Sports wrote an article about which college basketball teams are killing it on the recruiting trail internationally.

Of course, the Wolverines were on the list after they have recently landed the services of Moe Wagner, Franz Wagner, Ignas Brazdeikas, Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan, and most recently Youssef Khayat.

Michigan had a lot of success recruiting internationally under John Beilein and that has not changed under Juwan Howard. Michigan has a ton of resources, and Howard has put them to good use to land some elite talent. Moritz Wagner came over from Germany and starred for Beilein, and his little brother Franz Wagner was a beast for Michigan under Howard. Frenchman Moussa Diabate and Canadian Caleb Houstan were both five-star recruits in the class of 2021. After a year at Michigan, both guys transformed into second-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Michigan added Lebanon star Youssef Khayat to put a bow to its terrific Class of 2022. Michigan is a global brand, and Howard has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

All of those players mentioned above were four-to-five star recruits overseas. Plus all of those players, save for Khayat since he is just entering college, have either been first or second-round draft picks in the NBA.

Not only are the Wolverines landing these big-time international players, but Michigan is doing a tremendous job at developing them and turning them into great college basketball players. Only 60 players get drafted every year into the NBA and it’s very impressive that all of them are getting a shot at living out their dreams after playing in Ann Arbor.

