Firefighting plane involved in crash pulled from Lake Livingston
POLK COUNTY, Texas — A plane that crashed into Lake Livingston was pulled out of the water early Friday morning. The plane crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday while trying to respond to wildfires in Polk County. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, multiple fires ignited in the area...
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS
The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Airplane helping to fight Texas wildfires crashes into lake
An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE
TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
Investigation underway after air tanker crashes in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires...
Burn ban lifted for Liberty County
Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022. That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
