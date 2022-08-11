ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, TX
County
Polk County, TX
Livingston, TX
Accidents
City
Corrigan, TX
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Polk County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Onalaska, TX
springhappenings.com

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
SPRING, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS

The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
ONALASKA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Lake Livingston#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Txdot#Tamfs#Hazmat
KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE

TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
ONALASKA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Burn ban lifted for Liberty County

Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022. That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy