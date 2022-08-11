ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

4-0-4-6, WB: 5

(four, zero, four, six; WB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
The Associated Press

Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland raised a record $1.5 billion for the state from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year, the lottery announced Monday. The new all-time state record includes money raised by the lottery, the state’s six casinos, sports betting and fantasy sports wagering. The revenue for the last fiscal year beat the amount raised in the previous one by $120 million, the lottery said. Maryland’s fiscal runs from July 1 to June 30. The lottery and casinos both contributed more than ever before to the state. Lottery profits totaled $673.7 million. Casinos contributed $832.3 million. The lottery’s profits to the state in the last fiscal year beat the record set in the previous year by $6.3 million. Sales totaled almost $2.67 billion, an increase of $51.5 million, compared to the prior record set in fiscal year 2021. Scratch-off tickets have boosted the lottery’s growth in recent years.
MARYLAND STATE
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Coroner: At least 1 dead after Missouri house explosion

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — At least one person was killed Monday when a house exploded in southeast Missouri and a neighboring home erupted in flames, authorities said. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said the victim died at a Cape Girardeau hospital, KFVS-TV reported. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were injured in the explosion in the town of Wyatt. Firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home caught on fire. A faulty water heater may be to blame, Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said.
WYATT, MO
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Shots fired in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy