Read full article on original website
Related
Love Island's Bryce Dishes About What Went Wrong With Courtney And More — Exclusive Interview
We love a bombshell — a mystery show that ends on a cliffhanger, a soap opera that brings yet another person back from the dead. What's better than programming that keeps you on your toes? Not much, if you ask us, unless of course you add gorgeous singles, drama, and an appetite for romance. You'd be a fool not to tune into "Love Island" if you consider yourself a reality TV fan. It's got everything — the stars, the villains, the drama, the tossups, the bombshells, and (if you're tuning in to an international version) the best accents. As it stands, "Love Island" is simply taking the world by storm, with the U.S., U.K., and Australia versions of the show beating out the reality TV competition. With Season 4 of the U.S. version in full swing, it's no wonder that "Love Island" is all the rage.
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Adele Has Finally Opened Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: "I’ve Never Been In Love Like This. I’m Obsessed With Him"
"I’ve never been in love like this."
The Heartbreaking Death Of 90210 Star Denise Dowse
Fans mourn the heartbreaking death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" actor Denise Dowse. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced the 64-year-old actor's death on August 13. Tracey took to Instagram to break the news and wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member ... I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's What Gina Rodriguez Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Fresh-faced and funny during the run of her hit show "Jane the Virgin," Gina Rodriguez has already shown audiences how beautiful she is, both inside and out. The CW series ran from 2014-2019 (via IMDb), with Rodriguez picking up a slew of awards, including a Golden Globe, an ALMA Award, and a Teen Choice Award, with nominations for a People's Choice Award, an Image Award (NAACP), and two Critics Choice Television Awards, according to IMDb.
Inside The Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Stint That Launched Anne Heche's Career
Before her untimely death, Anne Heche had a promising career in Hollywood. She starred in films such as "Donnie Brasco" and "Wag the Dog" and also had numerous television credits to her name including "Ally McBeal," "Men in Trees," and "Chicago P.D.," per her IMDb. Despite all of her success, Heche told Access Hollywood in 2017 that the only thing that really mattered in her life were her two children, Homer and Atlas. When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Heche told the outlet, "That I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love."
Never Have I Ever's Ramona Young On What John McEnroe Adds To The Show - Exclusive
Fans of Netflix's hit "Never Have I Ever" are anxiously awaiting the imminent arrival of the third season of the Mindy Kaling-created teen comedy focusing on the romantic coming-of-age misadventures of Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Viewers of the show will certainly be familiar with actor Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor Wong, one of Devi's two besties.
How Kim Kardashian's Style Changed When She Started Dating Pete Davidson
When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became red carpet official, many were curious, and even confused about what the seemingly unlikely couple had in common. Kim is known for going to extreme lengths for fashion. Pete Davidson on the other hand has always given major "Saturday Night Live" comedian from Staten Island vibes, mostly because that's exactly what his IMDb description says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Compatible Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Based On Their Zodiac Signs?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson surprised fans when they were first linked back in the fall of 2021. The pair were spotted out together just days after they shared a kiss during Kardashian's stint as host on "Saturday Night Live," per Cosmopolitan. From there, rumors about the couple's relationship began to spread like wildfire, and eventually, the couple made their romance official. Kardashian and Davidson began to be seen hitting the town together and even posted snaps of one another on their Instagram pages.
Everything Miley Cyrus Has Said About Dealing With Heartbreak
If there's one thing that Miley Cyrus has taught the world — besides how to twerk confidently — it's how to get through a heartbreak. As a Sagittarius, the woman has an emotional intelligence that doesn't just radiate through her music (via Times of India). Cyrus has given some pretty great advice on heartbreak over the years — and we're not just talking about in her lyrics. Although her outfits and personas have changed, her advice on dealing with a breakup stays pretty darn consistent. What she has to say about falling out of love and coping with heartbreak might just surprise you.
Khloé Kardashian's Secret To A Happy Life
Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a long time, and, even compared to the rest of her famous family, the middle Kardashian sister has endured more than her fair share of difficulties. Consider everything Khloé has said about dealing with heartbreak, and you'll get some indication...
What Happened To Amanda Bearse After Married... With Children
Aside from the main four of the Bundy family, "Married... With Children" also made stars out of Amanda Bearse and David Garrison as the Bundy's neighbors, Marcy and Steve Rhoades. Bearse initially found recognition on the soap opera "All My Children" as Amanda Cousins, as well as starring in a few movies like "Protocol," "Fraternity Vacation," and most notably, the original "Fright Night" in 1985 as Amy Peterson, Charley's girlfriend (via IMDb).
The List
56K+
Followers
36K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0