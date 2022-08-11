ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chron.com

Comments / 3

Related
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Houston City Council#Education#Montgomery Isd#Halo Smart Sensors#Thc#Abc 13
Click2Houston.com

TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting

HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Dripbar opens a location in Katy

The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
KATY, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy