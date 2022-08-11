Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO