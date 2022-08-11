Read full article on original website
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Click2Houston.com
TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting
HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Click2Houston.com
Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy
The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conroe City Council members speak out concerning recent administration terminations
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Conroe City Hall was abuzz last week with the surprise termination of City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and the simultaneous acceptance of the resignation of assistant city administrator and chief financial officer of the City of Conroe, Steve Williams. Councilmembers Porter, Hardman, and Wood release statements.
TikTok helps Houston woman find home for puppy abandoned in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
'Hurting everybody' | Aldine ISD FFA students, teacher hoping for rain as feed, hay costs rise
HOUSTON — Continued drought conditions are putting a strain on FFA programs. Aldine ISD said students in their program are having to pay more out of pocket this year to cover the cost of raising an animal. Abagail Flores, a senior at MacArthur High School bought her 8-month-old steer,...
Comments / 3