Atlanta, GA

Raleigh News & Observer

Argument over parking space ends with three shot and one killed, Georgia police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument over a parking space in Georgia, news outlets report. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Odyssey Lounge on Marietta Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. Two victims were found at the scene.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim

ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
CBS 46

2 women accused of killing Buford woman because of love triangle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It appears that a love triangle has led to the death of a Buford woman. The Gwinnett County Police Department believes 27-year-old Antonetta Stevens and 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to an apartment on Buford Drive on Aug. 11. It appears that Gonzalez’s brother...
