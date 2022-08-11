Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Argument over parking space ends with three shot and one killed, Georgia police say
Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument over a parking space in Georgia, news outlets report. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Odyssey Lounge on Marietta Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. Two victims were found at the scene.
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim
ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta. When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was identified at...
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Investigators learned that an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
CBS 46
Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances. “When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Clayton County murder victim shares message to alleged killer during vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire. About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
CBS 46
2 women accused of killing Buford woman because of love triangle
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It appears that a love triangle has led to the death of a Buford woman. The Gwinnett County Police Department believes 27-year-old Antonetta Stevens and 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to an apartment on Buford Drive on Aug. 11. It appears that Gonzalez’s brother...
Comments / 0