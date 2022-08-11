ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Looking Into Agios Pharmaceuticals Return On Capital Employed

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO reported sales totaled $5.58 million. Despite a 3.13% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $91.81 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals collected $832 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $94.77 million loss. What Is ROCE?
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering

Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
IM Cannabis Q2 Revenue Grows 114% YoY, What About Profit?

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC released financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues increased 114% year-over-year to CA$23.8 million ($18.43 million). Q2 2022 Financial Results. Gross profit was CA$4 million compared to a loss of CA$568,000 in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss was CA$4.6 million...
Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy

Within the last quarter, New Fortress Energy NFE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.0 versus the current price of New Fortress Energy at $58.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale

Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
Delaware Investments: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delaware Investments VFL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.5 per share. On Thursday, Delaware Investments will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Death Cross Looms Over Kinder Morgan Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Kinder Morgan KMI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyzing Unity Biotechnology's Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) short percent of float has risen 51.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 350 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Upgrades PPL, Bets Stock Will Re-Rate Higher: Here's Why

Shares of PPL Corp. PPL have had a prolonged period of underperformance, the company is a beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act, according to Bank of America Securities. The PPL Analyst: Paul Zimbardo upgraded the rating for PPL from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $29 to $33.
Expert Ratings for Life Time Group

Life Time Group Hldgs LTH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of Life Time Group Hldgs at $15.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Expert Ratings for Boxed

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Boxed BOXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
ConocoPhillips Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data ConocoPhillips COP posted a 10.66% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 13.99% over the previous quarter to $21.99 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest ConocoPhillips is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. ConocoPhillips reached earnings of $5.76 billion and sales of $19.29 billion in Q1.
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
