These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
Analyzing Unity Biotechnology's Short Interest
Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) short percent of float has risen 51.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 350 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Earnings Outlook For Bio-Path Holdings
Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bio-Path Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49. Bio-Path Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy
Within the last quarter, New Fortress Energy NFE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.0 versus the current price of New Fortress Energy at $58.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale
Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
This Stock Is Beating Amazon at Its Own Game
The "Amazon of South Korea" might be better than the Amazon of the rest of the world.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
Insperity President and COO Trades $550K In Company Stock
Arthur A Arizpe, President and COO at Insperity NSP, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity. The total transaction amounted to $550,000.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More
Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Life Time Group
Life Time Group Hldgs LTH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of Life Time Group Hldgs at $15.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Where Stitch Fix Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Stitch Fix SFIX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $8.54 versus the current price of Stitch Fix at $7.355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
Expert Ratings for Boxed
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Boxed BOXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
AmpliTech: Q2 Earnings Insights
AmpliTech Gr AMPG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AmpliTech Gr beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $3.56 million from the same...
Faraday Future Reveals $52M In Committed Funding; Continues Fundraising Process
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has entered into a definitive agreement for a new financing facility. The total potential funding under the facility is expected to be $600 million in a convertible secured notes structure. Faraday Future will receive an initial $52 million of committed funds. Investors contributing $27...
A Preview Of Eagle Point Credit's Earnings
Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eagle Point Credit Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. Eagle Point Credit Co bulls will hope to...
Midland States Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Midland States Bancorp MSBI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 per share. On Thursday, Midland States Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
