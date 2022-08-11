ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyzing Unity Biotechnology's Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) short percent of float has risen 51.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 350 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Bio-Path Holdings

Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bio-Path Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49. Bio-Path Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy

Within the last quarter, New Fortress Energy NFE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.0 versus the current price of New Fortress Energy at $58.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale

Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Biotechnology#Rna#Genetic Disorders#Proqr Therapeutics N V#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Investment#Illuminate#Ema#Eli Lilly And Co Lly#Axiomer#Prqr
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insperity President and COO Trades $550K In Company Stock

Arthur A Arizpe, President and COO at Insperity NSP, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity. The total transaction amounted to $550,000.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More

Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Life Time Group

Life Time Group Hldgs LTH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of Life Time Group Hldgs at $15.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Stitch Fix Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Stitch Fix SFIX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $8.54 versus the current price of Stitch Fix at $7.355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Boxed

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Boxed BOXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AmpliTech: Q2 Earnings Insights

AmpliTech Gr AMPG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AmpliTech Gr beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $3.56 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Eagle Point Credit's Earnings

Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eagle Point Credit Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. Eagle Point Credit Co bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Midland States Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Midland States Bancorp MSBI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 per share. On Thursday, Midland States Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy