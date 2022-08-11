ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

A mystery unfolded last spring along the bank of Louisiana’s Yazoo river when a salvage diver from Big River Ship Builders found a green bottle. Inside was a weathered piece of paper with a child’s writing. With few clues about who might have sent it, the company's manager, Brad Babb, was on a mission to find the writer through social media. After thousands of views, they received a call from Eric and Melanie Dahl, the parents of the little boy who wrote the letter. Their son and author of the note, Brian, passed away 15 years ago in an accident. Melanie, Eric, and one of their sons, Chris, traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana to meet Brad’s team and share the living memories of Brian.Aug. 13, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
DEQUINCY, LA
KFOR

OSBI assisting with investigation of woman missing from Louisiana

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state search for a missing Louisiana woman. According to officials, Caitlin Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana on August 4, on her way to Colorado. Family members lost contact with her on August 5, while she was traveling on Highway 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, […]
HOUMA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
102.3 The Bull

Tropical Disturbance To Skip Louisiana, Drench Texas This Weekend

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will just squeak by the Louisiana coast going into the weekend, heading to southeast Texas for a weekend of drenching rains. There's a slight possibility of further development of the system, but it won't be anything close to the major tropical storms that wreak havoc on the Gulf coast this time of year. However, the incoming rains will be extremely helpful to that part of Texas, which has been under a drought recently.
TEXAS STATE

