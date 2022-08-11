A mystery unfolded last spring along the bank of Louisiana’s Yazoo river when a salvage diver from Big River Ship Builders found a green bottle. Inside was a weathered piece of paper with a child’s writing. With few clues about who might have sent it, the company's manager, Brad Babb, was on a mission to find the writer through social media. After thousands of views, they received a call from Eric and Melanie Dahl, the parents of the little boy who wrote the letter. Their son and author of the note, Brian, passed away 15 years ago in an accident. Melanie, Eric, and one of their sons, Chris, traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana to meet Brad’s team and share the living memories of Brian.Aug. 13, 2022.

