WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
NOLA.com
Fishing for Solutions: The race to protect coastal Louisiana's cultures and way of life
Editor's Note: This story is part of a series on climate change and labor produced in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. Fishing is in Lance Nacio’s DNA. When his great-grandfather came to the U.S., he settled in a fishing community called Manilla Village and made a living working the waterways around the village.
Louisiana Angler Shatters Private-Pond Bluegill State Record
Tim Trahan, 65, of Arcadia, Louisiana, didn’t have to travel far to catch a state-record bluegill. He hooked into the 2.24-pounder while fishing in his neighbor’s pond. “Actually, I was amazed by the size of it,” he told the Houma Courier. “I thought I was…fishing for sheepshead.”
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
NBC News
Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle
A mystery unfolded last spring along the bank of Louisiana’s Yazoo river when a salvage diver from Big River Ship Builders found a green bottle. Inside was a weathered piece of paper with a child’s writing. With few clues about who might have sent it, the company's manager, Brad Babb, was on a mission to find the writer through social media. After thousands of views, they received a call from Eric and Melanie Dahl, the parents of the little boy who wrote the letter. Their son and author of the note, Brian, passed away 15 years ago in an accident. Melanie, Eric, and one of their sons, Chris, traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana to meet Brad’s team and share the living memories of Brian.Aug. 13, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
OSBI assisting with investigation of woman missing from Louisiana
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state search for a missing Louisiana woman. According to officials, Caitlin Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana on August 4, on her way to Colorado. Family members lost contact with her on August 5, while she was traveling on Highway 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, […]
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
KTBS
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Friday morning were tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of southeastern Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to head west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain is expected in southeast Louisiana...
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 academy in Rapides Parish, La. are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are now speaking out, hoping to shut down the facility.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Tropical Disturbance To Skip Louisiana, Drench Texas This Weekend
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will just squeak by the Louisiana coast going into the weekend, heading to southeast Texas for a weekend of drenching rains. There's a slight possibility of further development of the system, but it won't be anything close to the major tropical storms that wreak havoc on the Gulf coast this time of year. However, the incoming rains will be extremely helpful to that part of Texas, which has been under a drought recently.
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
