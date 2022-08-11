Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale
Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
Peering Into Agilent Technologies Recent Short Interest
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) short percent of float has fallen 6.48% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.01 million shares sold short, which is 1.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
PETS・
Death Cross Looms Over Kinder Morgan Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Kinder Morgan KMI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
US Stock Market Closes To Celebrate V-J Day 77 Years Ago Today
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. On this day in 1945, the U.S. stock market closed to celebrate Victory over Japan Day. Where The Market Was. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 164.79 and the S&P 500 traded...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More
Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Why AMMO Stock Is Falling Today
AMMO Inc POWW shares are tumbling Monday morning after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies. AMMO said Outdoor Online Inc will be made up of GunBroker.com and its related online businesses. Current AMMO chairman and CEO, Fred Wagenhals, will assume...
Here's Why Nio Could Soar 30%, Regain Support Of This Bellwether indicator
On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @marcos_pinel and @Narayanan_A responded to say they’re focusing in on Nio, Inc NIO. The China-based electric vehicle maker was trading slightly...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
ConocoPhillips Return on Invested Capital Overview
According to Benzinga Pro data ConocoPhillips COP posted a 10.66% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 13.99% over the previous quarter to $21.99 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest ConocoPhillips is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. ConocoPhillips reached earnings of $5.76 billion and sales of $19.29 billion in Q1.
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering
Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southwest Airlines
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Southwest Airlines LUV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $51.33 versus the current price of Southwest Airlines at $39.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Earnings Outlook For Sea
Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Akouos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akouos AKUS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akouos beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
What's Going On With Disney Stock Today?
Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher Monday after Third Point's Dan Loeb repurchased a "significant stake" in the company. In a letter to CEO Bob Chapek, the activist investor congratulated Disney on a terrific quarter, noting positive momentum in several segments of the company's business. "This quarter's results...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported an EPS of $-0.43. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed...
