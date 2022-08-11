Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Berrien County Youth Fair kicks off on Monday
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. -- The Berrien County Youth Fair kicks off on Monday at 6:30 a.m. at 9122 US Highway 31. The annual event has been running since 1945 and showcases the work of Berrien county youth exhibitors between the ages of 5 and 20. Activities include animal judging, tractor...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 15 - 23
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
State police investigating fatal crash on 90th Avenue in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- An investigation remains open regarding a fatal crash that occurred on Friday around 9:45 p.m. on 90th Avenue in Keeler Township, according to Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post. Initial investigations show that 44-year-old Renato Florez of Covert, allegedly crossed the centerline in a Ford...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
ISP reminds drivers of back-to-school safety on the road
Many kids return to school this week in the South Bend and Elkhart region, with South Bend Community Schools, Penn Harris Madison Schools and Concord Schools all starting class August 17. It's always important to be cautious while out on the roads, not just in school zones. Indiana State Police...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
abc57.com
Driver in South Bend Motor Speedway crash credits quick help from safety crews and bystanders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Three people were hit in a crash at the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday night. All three suffered minor injuries after a car went into a gate where they were standing, one was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries. “We want to go out...
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
abc57.com
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Pointe Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Pointe Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
abc57.com
Celebration of life held for Benton Harbor's first Black firefighter, Archie Davis Sr.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The first African American firefighter for the city of Benton Harbor was remembered during a celebration of life service Friday morning. Archie Davis Sr. died on July 26. Davis was the first African American firefighter in the history of the Benton Harbor Fire Department when he joined in 1957.
abc57.com
City of South Bend to host meeting on crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend will be hosting a Community Action Group meeting on August 23 at Brown Intermediate School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting is an opportunity for members of the community to give input on response...
abc57.com
Man accused of child molestation over multiple years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on child molestation charges after two victims came forward with information, according to the probable cause affidavit. Delashun G. Baggett, 37, was arrested on three counts of child molestation. One of the victims said Baggett sexually assaulted her from 2014 to...
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
abc57.com
Free health screenings in Kosciusko County on Saturday
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko Community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
abc57.com
Three injured following crash at South Bend Motor Speedway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police were called to the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday around 10 p.m. following a two-vehicle crash, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. According to police, two racecars collided on the track, and one car was sent into a gate in the pit...
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road near Center Street on Saturday around 9:53 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 27-year-old Elkhart resident, Nicholas Dimos was attempting to turn into a driveway on Union Road at the time of the crash, and did not see an oncoming vehicle before pulling in front of it, according to investigators.
abc57.com
Michiana Rock, Gem and Mineral Show opens Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Michiana Rock, Gem and Mineral Show opens on Friday at the Esther Singer Building on the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Grounds. The show is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
abc57.com
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
Comments / 0