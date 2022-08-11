ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Pyxis Chops Development On Preclinical Assets

Pyxis Oncology Inc PYXS is shifting its short-term emphasis to focus on two programs. “We have elected to sharpen our near-term focus on the clinical execution of our two most advanced programs, anti-EDB Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), PYX-201, and anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody (mAb), PYX-106,” CEO Lara Sullivan said. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ContraFect Cuts Workforce After Trial Setback

ContraFect Corporation CFRX said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections. The company is also completing the GLP toxicology studies required for the...
BUSINESS
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering

Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
MARKETS
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Why IDEAYA Biosciences Shares Plunging Today

Earlier today, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA reported Q2 results, and shares have plunged 30% after the update. Investors are probably reacting as the company retained worldwide rights to IDE397 following GSK Plc GSK waiver of its option to an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize IDE397. The company retained...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Midland States Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Midland States Bancorp MSBI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 per share. On Thursday, Midland States Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of Dillard's

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of Dillard's DDS to Neutral with a price target of $298.00, changing its price target from $210.00 to $298.00. Shares of Dillard's are trading up 5.16% over the last 24 hours, at $317.17 per share. A move to $298.00 would account for a 6.04% decrease...
RETAIL
Insperity President and COO Trades $550K In Company Stock

Arthur A Arizpe, President and COO at Insperity NSP, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity. The total transaction amounted to $550,000.
STOCKS
Appian Board Member Trades $494K In Company Stock

Mark Steven Lynch, Board Member at Appian APPN, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian. The total transaction amounted to $494,832.
STOCKS
Live Oak Bancshares Chief Financial Officer Trades $673K In Company Stock

William C Losch III, Chief Financial Officer at Live Oak Bancshares LOB, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that III sold 16,545 shares of Live Oak Bancshares. The total transaction amounted to $673,216.
STOCKS
GreenPower Motor Stock Slides After Q1 Results

EPS loss was $(0.19) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.19) million for the quarter. Cash flow used in operating activities before changes in non-cash items for the quarter was $(2.39) million, compared to $(1.21) million a year ago. Inventory was $39.7 million....
MARKETS
Superior Group of Cos: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Superior Gr of Cos SGC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 per share. On Thursday, Superior Gr of Cos will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
952 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 952.32 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,829,957, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,921.58), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
STOCKS
