Read full article on original website
Related
Pyxis Chops Development On Preclinical Assets
Pyxis Oncology Inc PYXS is shifting its short-term emphasis to focus on two programs. “We have elected to sharpen our near-term focus on the clinical execution of our two most advanced programs, anti-EDB Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), PYX-201, and anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody (mAb), PYX-106,” CEO Lara Sullivan said. The...
ContraFect Cuts Workforce After Trial Setback
ContraFect Corporation CFRX said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections. The company is also completing the GLP toxicology studies required for the...
Rubicon Cannabis Co. Reports Over 90% YoY Increase In Q2 Revenue, Plans To Enter These International Markets
Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF reported on Monday its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. Generated CA$8.8 million ($6.88 million) in net revenue, a 92% increase over Q2 2021, and a CA$3.7 million sequential improvement. Gross profit totaled roughly CA$3.2 million, compared to...
Faraday Future Reveals $52M In Committed Funding; Continues Fundraising Process
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has entered into a definitive agreement for a new financing facility. The total potential funding under the facility is expected to be $600 million in a convertible secured notes structure. Faraday Future will receive an initial $52 million of committed funds. Investors contributing $27...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering
Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
FDA Clears Organogenesis' Next Generation PuraPly Surgical Solution
Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO has received the FDA 510k Clearance for PuraPly MZ, a brand extension to the PuraPly product portfolio. Of the U.S.'s 40 to 50 million surgeries each year, up to 28% of surgical sites must be left open to heal. Organogenesis developed PuraPly MZ, a powder designed...
Why IDEAYA Biosciences Shares Plunging Today
Earlier today, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA reported Q2 results, and shares have plunged 30% after the update. Investors are probably reacting as the company retained worldwide rights to IDE397 following GSK Plc GSK waiver of its option to an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize IDE397. The company retained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midland States Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Midland States Bancorp MSBI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 per share. On Thursday, Midland States Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of Dillard's
JP Morgan upgraded its rating of Dillard's DDS to Neutral with a price target of $298.00, changing its price target from $210.00 to $298.00. Shares of Dillard's are trading up 5.16% over the last 24 hours, at $317.17 per share. A move to $298.00 would account for a 6.04% decrease...
Insperity President and COO Trades $550K In Company Stock
Arthur A Arizpe, President and COO at Insperity NSP, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity. The total transaction amounted to $550,000.
Crypto Giant Galaxy Digital Ditches Billion Dollar BitGo Buyout As Losses Tripled And Terms Weren't Met
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF shares traded lower by 2.8% on Monday after the company announced it has scrapped a major acquisition deal. What Happened? Galaxy Digital announced it is terminating its acquisition deal for BitGo after the company failed to deliver audited financial statements for 2021. Why It's Important:...
Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Rating for Cleanspark: Here's What You Need To Know
Chardan Capital has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Cleanspark CLSK and raise its price target from $7.00 to $9.00. Shares of Cleanspark are trading up 1.83% over the last 24 hours, at $6.13 per share. A move to $9.00 would account for a 46.82% increase from the current...
Appian Board Member Trades $494K In Company Stock
Mark Steven Lynch, Board Member at Appian APPN, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian. The total transaction amounted to $494,832.
Live Oak Bancshares Chief Financial Officer Trades $673K In Company Stock
William C Losch III, Chief Financial Officer at Live Oak Bancshares LOB, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that III sold 16,545 shares of Live Oak Bancshares. The total transaction amounted to $673,216.
Air-Dried Beef Company To Restructure After "Record High Revenues," Will Raise $20M In New Financing As Shares Dive 16%
Stryve Foods Inc SNAX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 49% year-on-year to $10.95 million, missing the consensus of $13.45 million. Gross loss for the quarter was $(4.4) million versus a gross profit of $3.6 million last year. The company attributed the negative gross margin to price/mix on a large...
GreenPower Motor Stock Slides After Q1 Results
EPS loss was $(0.19) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.19) million for the quarter. Cash flow used in operating activities before changes in non-cash items for the quarter was $(2.39) million, compared to $(1.21) million a year ago. Inventory was $39.7 million....
Superior Group of Cos: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Superior Gr of Cos SGC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 per share. On Thursday, Superior Gr of Cos will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
952 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 952.32 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,829,957, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,921.58), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0