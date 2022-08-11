Read full article on original website
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers
Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Up | Coady, Onana Set for Debuts?
Everton were ultimately undone by not having an available striker on the books when Chelsea visited last week. It wasn’t a bad performance by any means, but we just had no one to put the ball in the back of the net. But fear not, our saviour is here:...
BBC
Middlesbrough 2-2 Sheffield United: Chuba Akpom earns Boro draw with Blades
Chuba Akpom's double saw Middlesbrough twice fight back to claim a point in an entertaining Championship match with Sheffield United. The away side took an early lead when Sander Berge's low strike from 18 yards beat Zack Steffen in the Boro goal. Akpom levelled with a close-range finish from Isaiah...
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
BBC
Plymouth Argyle forwards 'hard to stop' says boss Steven Schumacher
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his forward line is becoming "hard to stop" after their 2-0 win over Peterborough United. Ryan Hardie, Finn Azaz and Danny Mayor all contributed to the goals, with Mayor assisting Azaz's opener before Hardie scored a penalty. The win moved the Pilgrims up to...
SkySports
Walsall 1-1 Stevenage: Danny Rose salvages Boro point in 100th minute
Danny Rose's 100th-minute equaliser rescued Steve Evans' Stevenage a dramatic point as a 1-1 draw at Walsall ended both sides' 100 per cent starts. Walsall led for most of the game through Danny Johnson's fifth goal in four matches but Rose headed home Arthur Read's deep cross at the far post in the last minute of the 10 added on.
Klopp only willing to sign ‘right player’ for Liverpool despite Thiago injury
Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool would have already signed a solution to their injury problems if one was available in the transfer market and will only ever move for “the right player”
BBC
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou keen to add 'maybe one or two' to squad
Ange Postecoglou says he is keen to add "maybe one or two" more players to his Celtic squad before the summer transfer window closes. But the Scottish champions' manager insists "at the moment we're not talking to anybody and there's nothing on the horizon". Newspaper reports have linked Celtic with...
BBC
Super League: Salford Red Devils 33-16 Huddersfield Giants
Tries: Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Brierley, Lafai, Livett Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd. Salford Red Devils continued their pursuit of a Super League play-off spot as they scored six tries to beat third-placed Huddersfield Giants. They raced ahead thanks to Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, Ryan Brierley and Tim Lafai...
BBC
Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores on his return in Serie A win
Romelu Lukaku scored less than two minutes into his Serie A return to help Inter beat Lecce in dramatic fashion in the opening game of the season. Lukaku, who re-signed for Inter on a season-long loan just a year after leaving for Chelsea, headed home from close range to open the scoring.
SB Nation
MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
Luton Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kennedy, Juranovic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Ross
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not stand in assistant John Kennedy's way if he wants to take the vacant job at Midtjylland in Denmark. (Sun) Meanwhile, Celtic have yet to receive a formal approach for right-back Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Record)
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Forrest, Rangers, PSV, Courts, Hearts
Long-serving Celtic winger James Forrest still has a role to play at the club, despite having limited game time of late, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun) Postecoglou believes plastic pitches are not good for supporters as he prepares to take Celtic to face Kilmarnock on the artificial surface at Rugby Park. (Record)
BBC
Super League: Castleford Tigers 18-8 Catalans Dragons - hosts bolster top-six aims
Castleford Tigers strengthened their top-six hopes with victory over Catalans Dragons, who remain in the Super League top four. Gareth O'Brien's try and three goals, along with Greg Eden's score, gave Castleford a 14-4 half-time lead with Sam Tomkins touching down in reply. O'Brien added two further goals after the...
BBC
Pablo Martinez: Chippenham Town defender 'stabilised' after collapsing during game
Chippenham Town manager Gary Horgan says defender Pablo Martinez should make a "full recovery" after collapsing on the pitch during their game against Chelmsford City on Saturday. Martinez, 20, was taken ill 27 minutes into the National League South match. The former Wales youth international was taken to hospital in...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea have £40m bid for Everton forward rejected
Everton have turned down a £40m offer from Chelsea for England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon. It is understood Chelsea are likely to come back with a higher offer in a bid to tempt Everton to sell the homegrown 21-year-old. There is the potential for a cash-plus-player loan as Everton...
Pitch battle concerns Coventry chief executive as another home game is postponed
Coventry have had a second Championship game postponed due to the condition of their pitch, with chief executive Dave Boddy calling the situation a “mess”.The Sky Blues’ home game against Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed by the English Football League due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Last weekend, Coventry’s opening home fixture against Rotherham was postponed, and the Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City was moved to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.An EFL statement on the latest postponement read: “The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of...
BBC
Chloe Williams: Wales and Manchester United midfielder rejoins Blackburn on dual deal
Wales international Chloe Williams has rejoined Blackburn Rovers on a dual-registration deal with Manchester United. Midfielder Williams, 21, played six games during a spell at Rovers last season. She has now returned to the Women's Championship club ahead of the 2022-23 season. The former Wolves youngster made her senior Wales...
