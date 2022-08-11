Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Death Cross Looms Over Kinder Morgan Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Kinder Morgan KMI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale
Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Do You Believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk Owns? $1M, $10M Or Is He A Whale?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD do you...
Why AMMO Stock Is Falling Today
AMMO Inc POWW shares are tumbling Monday morning after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies. AMMO said Outdoor Online Inc will be made up of GunBroker.com and its related online businesses. Current AMMO chairman and CEO, Fred Wagenhals, will assume...
Akouos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akouos AKUS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akouos beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More
Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Appian Board Member Trades $494K In Company Stock
Mark Steven Lynch, Board Member at Appian APPN, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian. The total transaction amounted to $494,832.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
Earnings Outlook For Sea
Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southwest Airlines
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Southwest Airlines LUV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $51.33 versus the current price of Southwest Airlines at $39.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Recap: AIM ImmunoTech Q2 Earnings
AIM ImmunoTech AIM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AIM ImmunoTech missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
Looking Into ASML's Recent Short Interest
ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has fallen 4.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 978 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Rubicon Cannabis Co. Reports Over 90% YoY Increase In Q2 Revenue, Plans To Enter These International Markets
Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF reported on Monday its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. Generated CA$8.8 million ($6.88 million) in net revenue, a 92% increase over Q2 2021, and a CA$3.7 million sequential improvement. Gross profit totaled roughly CA$3.2 million, compared to...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Evofem Biosciences
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported an EPS of $-0.43. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed...
