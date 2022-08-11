The Arizona Wildcats conducted their first scrimmage of training camp Saturday morning at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 9:. * Jedd Fisch and his staff knew they needed more playmakers, and they appear to have acquired several in the 2022 class. All five touchdowns in the scrimmage were scored by freshmen. The first came on a nifty, 9-yard cutback run by tailback Rayshon Luke (who had gained 21 yards on a screen pass on the previous play). The second was a 4-yard back-shoulder fade from Jayden de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan. The third was the longest play of the day – an 83-yard strike from freshman QB Noah Fifita to AJ Jones. TD No. 4 came on a 15-yard run by Jonah Coleman that saw him bounce off a tackler. Walk-on receiver Gavin Smith scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Jordan McCloud.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO