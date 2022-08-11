Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 10
Following nine practices in the morning, including an 85-play scrimmage inside the stadium on Saturday, Arizona mixed things up and worked out in the late afternoon Sunday with much of the shells-only practice happening inside the Davis Sports Center. A good number of veterans, particularly on the defensive side, saw...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans think Wildcats will exceed projections
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is going to exceed expectations for the 2022 season. At least when it comes to what oddsmakers think. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see whether they thought the Wildcats would end up with more, less than or exactly the three wins that DraftKings Sportsbook projects for this fall. DK gives -115 odds that Arizona will go over three victories, and -105 for fewer than three.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball to open 2022-23 season vs. Nicholls instead of NAU, per report
It appears that Tommy Lloyd’s aversion to playing against teams to which he has a personal connection extends beyond Gonzaga. College basketball scheduling aggregator Rocco Miller is reporting that Arizona will open the 2022-23 season at home against Nicholls rather than NAU, as was originally planned. The Wildcats will host the Colonels on Nov. 7, the first day of the season.
azdesertswarm.com
ESPN FPI predicts every game of Arizona football’s 2022 schedule
Arizona football’s 2022 season is now three Saturdays away, and predictions are beginning to roll in as to how the Wildcats will fare this fall. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) previously forecast the Wildcats to go 3.5-8.5 this season, suggesting the UA will finish in the three to four win range. FPI now tells us which games it expects Arizona to win and lose.
Eastern Progress
Wildcats unveil new Arizona Stadium turf design, finally give up the ghost (lettering)
The Arizona Wildcats will play this fall on a $1.3 million turf field, the latest artificial surface inside Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats’ FieldTurf Vortex Core field will come with cork infill “for cooling purposes,” the UA said Friday in a news release. Workers finished the installation of the surface in July. The UA had budgeted $1.4 million; the project came in a bit under the estimate.
azdesertswarm.com
Report: Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell expected to miss some of 2022-23 season recovering from foot injury
Don’t expect to see incoming Arizona Wildcats point guard Kylan Boswell running up and down the court this fall. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told The Athletic’s Seth Davis and the Arizona Daily Star’s Bruce Pascoe that Boswell will be out until at least midseason recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.
Eastern Progress
UA training-camp practice No. 9: Freshmen flash skills during Wildcats’ scrimmage
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their first scrimmage of training camp Saturday morning at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 9:. * Jedd Fisch and his staff knew they needed more playmakers, and they appear to have acquired several in the 2022 class. All five touchdowns in the scrimmage were scored by freshmen. The first came on a nifty, 9-yard cutback run by tailback Rayshon Luke (who had gained 21 yards on a screen pass on the previous play). The second was a 4-yard back-shoulder fade from Jayden de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan. The third was the longest play of the day – an 83-yard strike from freshman QB Noah Fifita to AJ Jones. TD No. 4 came on a 15-yard run by Jonah Coleman that saw him bounce off a tackler. Walk-on receiver Gavin Smith scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Jordan McCloud.
List: These local restaurants will be featured in SDSU’s new stadium
We have a new entry in the list of local restaurants featured at the new Snapdragon Stadium, which opens in less than a month!
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
KOLD-TV
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
Bear captured after being spotted several times in Tucson and Oro Valley
The bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road as well as at Immaculate Heart Middle School. Arizona Game and Fish advises caution and to call (520) 628-5376 to report any bear sightings.
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
thevailvoice.com
District 4 Update for August
The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
