ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS using tattoo recognition technology to identify unknown persons

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has used tattoo recognition technology to identify two deceased persons in the state. DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System to include tattoo recognition capabilities via 1.4 million images from criminal booking procedures, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12news.com

Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, suspects in custody

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are currently investigating a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving five people hospitalized and one dead. Officers responded to calls for a shooting near North 46th Street & East McDowell Road. There they found what was described as a "chaotic scene" with multiple people suffering gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Shooting#Trooper#Violent Crime#Ktar News
L.A. Weekly

David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police is asking for help to locate 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera. The child was reported missing on Friday night. Barrera was last seen with a red shirt on that reads “The Flash” with a yellow lightning bolt on it, and gray pants. He has brown eyes and hair, is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy