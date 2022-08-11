Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona DPS using tattoo recognition technology to identify unknown persons
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has used tattoo recognition technology to identify two deceased persons in the state. DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System to include tattoo recognition capabilities via 1.4 million images from criminal booking procedures, according to a press release.
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, suspects in custody
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are currently investigating a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving five people hospitalized and one dead. Officers responded to calls for a shooting near North 46th Street & East McDowell Road. There they found what was described as a "chaotic scene" with multiple people suffering gunshot wounds.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
fox10phoenix.com
Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car. John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12. Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down...
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
L.A. Weekly
David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
KTAR.com
Suspect still on loose, 3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school
PHOENIX — A suspect who reportedly had a handgun at an El Mirage elementary school is on the loose and three parents who attempted to enter the grounds were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following the reports but couldn’t find...
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police is asking for help to locate 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera. The child was reported missing on Friday night. Barrera was last seen with a red shirt on that reads “The Flash” with a yellow lightning bolt on it, and gray pants. He has brown eyes and hair, is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of shooting at DPS troopers near downtown Phoenix appears in court
PHOENIX - Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating after a man reportedly shot at three Department of Public Safety troopers just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix on Aug. 10. Investigators say Douglas Clifton refused to pull over during a traffic stop near I-17 and Grant. The 37-year-old man reportedly...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
