clarksvillenow.com
Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors
Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
Vanderbilt Hustler
VUMC launches largest expansion project ever, to build new tower in 2026
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced the addition of a new inpatient tower on July 25. This 500 million dollar project will add approximately 180 inpatient beds, as well as 10 operating rooms, various specialty clinics and a new lobby and administrative space, according to a recent press release. The project also includes the expansion of Central Garage and an additional 44,000 square feet of operating space to Medical Center East.
clarksvillenow.com
Linda Mackey Crow
Linda Mackey Crow, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2650 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN, with Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Linda’s family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, and again on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Trenton Crossing building. Linda will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, Kentucky.
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
clarksvillenow.com
Deputy Bubba Johnson Memorial Road Race raises funds for families | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The eighth annual Deputy Bubba Johnson Memorial Road Race was held Saturday at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery. There were 113 runners and walkers of all ages who took to International Boulevard for the night time 5K run. The race is held annually to honor...
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
People line up for services at free medical clinic in Springfield
People lined up for a chance to receive free medical, dental and vision care at a pop up clinic in Springfield.
TN counselors see changes in reasons people are reaching out to crisis services
Almost a month after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 11-digit-number became 988, mental health counselors say they are seeing a change in the reasons people are reaching out to them.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999
The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
rewind943.com
School district enters new year with solid state rankings, plans for improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
