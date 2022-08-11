ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County prepares for 'inevitable' first case of monkeypox

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 3 days ago
With monkeypox spreading in communities throughout the U.S., Henderson County health officials are prepared to respond to what they view as the inevitable.

Kristinia Henderson, communicable disease nurse supervisor with the Henderson County Department of Public Health, said she absolutely believes a case of monkeypox will be reported in Henderson County.

“There is probably a case here now that is just undetected,” she said Thursday, Aug. 11. “Diseases don’t stop at county lines.”

She said it would be naïve to assume the virus isn’t already in Henderson County or that one won’t be reported in the next two weeks. As of Aug. 11, there were 131 monkeypox cases in North Carolina, according to North Carolina Health and Human Services data. The state’s first case was identified on June 23. Neighboring Buncombe County reported its first case on July 21.

As of Thursday, Aug. 11, four individuals have been tested for monkeypox in Henderson County. All results were negative, according to Henderson. Providers are required to report suspect cases within 24 hours of testing.

So far 33 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered at the health department, and 47 doses remain. Buncombe County is currently the regional vaccine hub and recently received 500 more doses.

Those currently eligible for vaccines, and thus considered high-risk for contracting the virus are as follows:

  • Anyone who has been exposed to the monkeypox virus.
  • Men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex, being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.

Henderson said supply is currently meeting demand for the vaccine, and that no one eligible for the vaccine has been turned away. Individuals who qualify for the vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling the Henderson County Immunization Department at 828-694-6015.

Vaccines are increasing in availability and the recommended priority groups are likely to be expanded. Testing is available through the health department’s STI clinic and increasingly available through private provider networks.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a plan to stretch the nation’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose, citing research suggesting that the reduced amount is about as effective, according to the Associated Press.

The so-called dose-sparing approach also calls for administering the Jynneos vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue — a practice that may rev up the immune system better, the AP reports. Recipients would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox is caused by an orthopox virus typically found in West and Central Africa, according to NCHHS. Most cases in the U.S. prior to 2022 have been linked to travel.

Monkeypox often begins with fever, exhaustion, headache and sometimes sore throat and cough.

Lymph nodes may swell in the neck, armpits, or groin, on one or both sides of the body. A rash may appear shortly after. In some of the cases, the first symptom was a rash. This may also look like blisters, sores, bumps or pimples.

The virus transfers from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids or touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. The virus can also spread via respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks, with an incubation period of 7-14 days, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Strain on public health

Preparations for a monkeypox outbreak come as the healthcare system continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and face challenges.

It has been difficult, according to Henderson. The health department is leaning on established protocols and infrastructure put in place due to COVID. Systems utilized for COVID, like contact tracing, can be redirected to monkeypox.

“The strain on public health is definitely significant,” Henderson said. “Some of the funding that had been newly made available to local health departments is definitely being utilized to its fullest extent, but because of chronic underfunding to public health for decades and ongoing staffing shortages within the healthcare system, local health departments remain strained.”

Times-News

Times-News

