Eastern New Mexico University announces nationwide search for new President/Chancellor
PORTALES, N.M. (KVII) — Eastern New Mexico University is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next President/Chancellor of the University System. As part of this process, ENMU announced Thursday that it will be holding focus groups for ENMU stakeholders at the Portales, Ruidoso, and Roswell campuses from Aug. 29-31.
Cannon Air Force Base ducking public meetings about ‘forever chemical’ risk, neighbors say
Dairy farmers and advocates near Cannon Air Force Base say officials there are stonewalling their call for transparency and more public forums to discuss PFAS contamination. In October 2018, representatives from the military base just outside of Clovis approached Art Schaap, a dairy farmer on more than 3,500 acres adjoining the base, and told him that they’d detected per- and polyfluorakyl substances in the water he used to sustain 5,200 cows. Known as “PFAS” and deemed “forever chemicals,” the substances are linked with various cancers in people and do not break down naturally. They are often found in the fire-fighting foam used regularly since the 1970s on military bases for firefighter training and to suppress fuel fires.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in a 16-year-old’s death. According to officials, on Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call about a victim being shot. When officials arrived at the scene they found a...
Clovis police investigating after 16-year-old shot dead
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Clovis police are investigating after a 16-year-old male was found shot and killed near Hillcrest Park on Sunday night. According to the Clovis Police Department, at 10:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Sycamore for someone having been shot. Police arrived and found...
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
The Water, The Well, The Dead; A Strange Limbo In Hereford
Hereford, Texas is one of the great small towns in the Texas Panhandle. It has a rich history, heck it was once the "town without a toothache," and the Beef Capital of the World. Many people call Hereford home. And when interesting things happen in this small sleepy town, word...
