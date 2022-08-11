Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne...
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Beginning next month, the Piedmont City Council will be holding …
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, plans to purchase additional land for rail-trail expansion project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Next week, the Fairmont City Council will vote on purchasing more land for its growing rail-trail expansion project. The ordinances, if passed, would see the city purchase 7.45 acres of land along the West Fork River from Industrial Resources Inc., as well as the approval of a construction easement to help the trail expansion happen.
WVNews
WVU golf pair set to tee off in U.S. Amateur
West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton will tee off at 7:10 a.m. and McCabe at 8:23 a.m. at The Ridgewood Country Club. The pair's scoring throughout the day can be tracked on the USGA's website.
Comments / 0