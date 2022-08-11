ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ginette A. “GiGi” Spence, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Born on November 23, 1935 in Nantes, France, GiGi was the daughter of the late Amedee and Jeanne Sicard Girard. GiGi married William Ervin Spence, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1985. In addition to her parents and her husband, GiGi was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Aliene Spence and a son-in-law, Scott Andrew Sifford.
Herd's Ali picks up 2nd team All-American preseason honor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The preseason awards keep coming for Marshall's star running back Rasheen Ali, who last season collected Freshman All-American honors and led the nation in rushing touchdowns. Ali has been named to the Pro Football Network (PFN) Preseason All-American second team.
Jason Booher joins One Valley Bank team in the Bend Area

MASON – Ohio Valley Bank recently welcomed Jason Booher to their team of community bankers. Booher currently serves as the OVB regional manager for the Bend Area. He has worked in the banking industry since 2003. Booher brings leadership, customer service and lending experience to the OVB team. He described being part of a community bank as the primary reason for joining OVB.
Ripley takes on Riverside and Winfield in preseason

ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – It was two for the price of one on Friday evening as Ripley’s football team faced off with a pair of foes in preseason scrimmage competition. Ripley, which opens its season August 26 at home with Brooke, met both Riverside and Winfield in its first live action of the 2022 campaign.
