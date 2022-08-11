ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
COLORADO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Mike Osborne
The Associated Press

Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
WBIR

U.S. Tennessee Representative's daughter in intensive care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter had a horse-related accident on Friday, according to a Tweet by Burchett. Burchett said she has five broken ribs, a broken wrist and some internal injuries. The family is hoping she is released from intensive care soon. The Burchett family...
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Voter participation down sharply in Tennessee's mid-term primaries

(Mike Osborne) — In spite of the charged political climate, significantly fewer Tennesseans turned out to vote in last week’s state and federal primaries and state and local general elections. Preliminary data from election officials shows that roughly 891,000 state residents cast a ballot this past week. That...
TENNESSEE STATE

