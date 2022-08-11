Read full article on original website
Related
CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines
An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
Tennessee infectious disease expert explains loosened COVID-19 protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is relaxing COVID-19 guidelines and doing away with many protocols put in place during the pandemic.
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
WSMV
Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
Amendment would remove minister disqualification from constitution
Although the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down the amendment in the 1970s, our constitution technically says religious officials aren’t allowed to take office in either house of the legislature. However, this could change in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Chicago
The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry
SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
TN counselors see changes in reasons people are reaching out to crisis services
Almost a month after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 11-digit-number became 988, mental health counselors say they are seeing a change in the reasons people are reaching out to them.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Tennessee Representative's daughter in intensive care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter had a horse-related accident on Friday, according to a Tweet by Burchett. Burchett said she has five broken ribs, a broken wrist and some internal injuries. The family is hoping she is released from intensive care soon. The Burchett family...
Grundy County Herald
Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
wmot.org
Voter participation down sharply in Tennessee's mid-term primaries
(Mike Osborne) — In spite of the charged political climate, significantly fewer Tennesseans turned out to vote in last week’s state and federal primaries and state and local general elections. Preliminary data from election officials shows that roughly 891,000 state residents cast a ballot this past week. That...
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Comments / 1