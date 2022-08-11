ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Construction on the El Dorado Duck Pond is about to begin; here’s what you need to know

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Construction crews are expected to start work soon on a long-awaited $9 million renovation of the El Dorado Duck Pond that will improve water quality and repair damaged walkways around it.

The project has been delayed in recent years due to funding issues and birds nesting, but city officials said this week that work on the pond is expected to start in the next few weeks.

Improvements are expected to include new wetlands areas around the pond, a new liner for the pond, and repairs to the pedestrian walkways that are uneven and in some instances falling into the pond.

Part of the project will include improvements to the parking lot that has been damaged by tree roots as well as an ADA-accessible path that will connect the lot to the new pedestrian trail around the pond. Current projections from the city estimate that the project could be complete around November 2023.

Here are some things you should know about the project:

How long will the work take?

A projected timeline shared during a community meeting Wednesday estimates construction could take over a year for just the portion of El Dorado Park located south of Willow Street. While the actual pond itself will be refilled by September 2023, other work like habitat restoration could take months longer.

Fencing around the project will stay up until all of those steps are complete, which could be sometime in late 2023. The fencing will block access to the parking lot at that portion of El Dorado Park meaning that people will have to park on Studebaker Road. Other amenities at the park, like the playground and soccer field, will remain open during construction. Portions of the parking lot will also be resurfaced as part of the duck pond restoration.

What happens to the animals?

The duck pond obviously has ducks in it, but it also has other wildlife like red-eared slider turtles, fish and other birds. They will all be relocated, some physically, while the birds are expected to be diverted to other areas once the pond is fenced off, according to officials working on the project.

Fish are expected to be removed and put into other bodies of water near the park like the El Dorado Nature Center and other ponds in the northern sections of the park. The red-eared sliders are an invasive species, so the current plan is to remove them from the pond and rehome them through the pet industry, said Lonnie Rodriguez, a biologist who’s working on the project.

Turtles that are not healthy enough to become pets could be sent to a tortoise and turtle sanctuary in Orange County to be rehabilitated, Rodriguez said. While fish will be removed from the pond for construction, there is no plan to reintroduce fish once the project is complete.

Birds that remain near the site will be monitored, project officials said, and if there is any nesting activity, there would be a buffer built around the nests to allow the birds to stay through the construction phase.

How’s the city paying for this?

The cost of restoring the duck pond has doubled from its original projection of $4.5 million and is now projected to cost $9 million .

Funding for this project is coming from a variety of sources including grants and contributions from the Long Beach Water Department and the city’s Measure A revenue. The Water Department, which will use the pond as a reservoir for recycled water, is contributing $1.1 million.

Measure W, a Los Angeles County tax that creates funding for safe and clean water, is contributing another $2.8 million. Measure A funding for the project has increased over time and is now at $3.2 million, according to city data.

Delayed by nesting season, El Dorado Duck Pond project to resume in September

The post Construction on the El Dorado Duck Pond is about to begin; here’s what you need to know appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Key News Network

3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wilmington Flooding Sends River of Water Down Streets

A river of water flooded through Wilmington streets Friday, damaging a construction site and sending muddy looking water flowing as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to turn the flow off. The flooding began around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard. The pavement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponds#Fish#The Pond#Birds#Invasive Species#Urban Construction#Ada#El Dorado Park
Canyon News

One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park

MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
MALIBU, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist

With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
KERN COUNTY, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Completes $180 Million Acquisition of 348-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CA - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprised of 348 apartments total. Geoff Boler of Eastdil Secured facilitated the transaction.
LONG BEACH, CA
capitalandmain.com

Infrared Video Shows Widespread Oil and Gas Leaks in Los Angeles

Researchers have discovered up to 40 separate leaks, many in residential and commercial areas, at oil and gas installations across Los Angeles County. If confirmed by regulators, they pose a potential hazard both to human health and to the environment, including for their climate warming potential, according to experts. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy