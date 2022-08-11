Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Winner of Jenkins-Hamasaki-Veronese DA race may be Chesa Boudin. Or Catherine Stefani.
After a frenetic week of hats being tossed into the ring, five individuals stated their intention to be San Francisco’s District Attorney, and fill out the term of the ousted Chesa Boudin. And, good news: Four of them are licensed to practice law in California. So, that narrows things...
sfstandard.com
DA Candidate John Hamasaki Hires Chesa Boudin’s Former Campaign Manager
Outspoken former SF Police Commissioner John Hamasaki officially announced his run for District Attorney Friday and revealed that Chesa Boudin’s former campaign manager is running his bid for the office. The criminal defense attorney, best known for his vocal criticisms of the police as a member of the civilian...
Candidates line up to defeat S.F. interim district attorney Brook Jenkins
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The race for San Francisco district attorney is taking shape the day before a deadline for would-be candidates to file their paperwork.On Thursday, former San Francisco police commissioner and criminal defense attorney John Hamasaki announced he is in the running. Hamasaki has been a vocal critic of interim DA Brooke Jenkins' approach to crack down on drug dealers in the city.Hamasaki has had a contentious relationship with San Francisco police and fashions himself a progressive who is all-in on criminal justice reform. Hamasaki did not respond to a KPIX request for comment.Joe Alioto Veronese is a civil...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins denies $100K payment was for Boudin recall effort
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing some ethics questions after it was revealed she took a paid consultant job for a non-profit linked to the effort to recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin.Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace recalled Boudin last month. She previously has said she volunteered to work on the campaign against him after she quit her job as a prosecutor for the DA's office.As was first reported in the San Francisco Standard, a financial disclosure form showed Jenkins was paid at least $100,000 to work for the non-profit organization Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.A billionaire who bankrolled the recall is a member of that organization's board.Jenkins told KPIX 5 she did not receive compensation from the recall campaign itself, releasing a statement that said in part: "My work for the non-profit organization focused on public safety...and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues."
D4 supe candidate Louie files 3 registrations in 3 months, blames Elections Dept.
Leanna Louie, the bullhorn-wielding scourge of vanquished DA Chesa Boudin, is expected to give incumbent Sunset District supervisor Gordon Mar a run for his money come November. To do so, however, she’ll need to be on the ballot. Department of Elections director John Arntz said Wednesday that he would review...
thesfnews.com
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials
SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
climaterwc.com
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale ends path for re-election as three candidates enter race for city council
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale announced she will not be seeking re-election to the Redwood City Council in a statement Friday morning. The announcement comes less than one month after Hale ended her bid for California State Assembly, citing the negative impacts the race had on her personal and family life.
thesfnews.com
Woman Attacked In Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
Is police accountability working in San Francisco? (Part II)
While the Department of Police Accountability has the big bucks and a budget of some $10 million, San Francisco’s seven-member civilian Police Commission gets peanuts. Nevertheless, it purportedly has far more power: To set policy for the police department, hear discipline cases, and mete out punishment. Despite this authority,...
The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?
You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
SF City Attorney sues notary Leonard Lacayo, alleges fraud … again
After previously being halted from providing legal services to immigrants, Mission District “immigration specialist” Leonard Lacayo is being sued again by the City for continuing to allegedly provide fraudulent legal services. “Leo Lacayo has demonstrated he has zero regard for the law or the immigrant communities he purports...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Twitter roasts San Francisco's $20K trash cans: 'Who didn't see this coming'
San Francisco’s costly trash can pilot program is catching flak on social media after a Twitter user posted an unforgiving photo of one of the city’s new “smart” bins.
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
NBC Bay Area
Videos Show Man Attacking Women Minutes Apart in San Francisco's Richmond District
San Francisco police are searching for a man who attacked two women minutes apart in the city's Richmond district. The assaults have left some businesses and residents even more afraid in a normally safe and quiet area that has now become the scene of the most recent attacks on the Asian community.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
Gabriela López, recalled from the Board of Ed, is running again (update: 10:25 a.m.)
After being handily recalled from the Board of Education in February, Gabriela López is running again, to take back a seat on the board. “I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to bring us together, to continue to listen, to care and to ensure that these spaces are welcoming for all of our families. It has only been four months with a newly appointed Board of Education and it is clear that our district is headed in the wrong direction,” López wrote in a statement sent out Friday morning, emphasizing problems such as teacher pay and racial conflict in classrooms.
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
