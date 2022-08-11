ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Want a political rift? Give a hotel developer $30 million

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
 3 days ago
Dear FLORIDA TODAY subscribers,

Want an issue that will divide politicians regardless of party affiliation? A $30 million grant to market an upscale hotel and conference center would do the trick.

Before we dive too far into this week’s newsletter, I’d like to take the opportunity to thank you for supporting local journalism and journalists like Dave Berman, who has been following the story of the $30 million county-funded grant to Driftwood Capital.

So if you haven’t been paying attention, here’s the gist of the story. Driftwood Capital is building the upscale Westin Cocoa Beach Resort & Spa.

Driftwood plans to spend $388 million on a project in which it will tear down its 502-room, two-story International Palms off State Road A1A, and build a 502-room, six-story Westin on the site. Driftwood officials say the Westin would be rated as a "4½-star" hotel — more upscale than any other hotel in Brevard County.

Plans call for the Westin conference center to house 120,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space, including a grand ballroom for 1,000 attendees.

Now let’s talk about the grant proposal.

Driftwood Capital has asked for what amounts to up to $1 million a year for 30 years from the county’s 5% tourism bed tax to market the facility. Opponents have cried that this is corporate welfare, that we’re just giving them $30 million. The Tourism Development Council, which acts as an advisory board to the County Commission, voted 7-1 to reject the proposal.

Supporters say the Driftwood Capital development will more than make up for the grant in increased hotel room tax revenue in simply redeveloping a facility that has steadily been declining over the decades. Moreover, the site will still increase the amount of bed tax to help boost the overall tourism coffers.

Ultimately, the decision sat solely in the hands of county commissioners, and three of the four sitting commissioners voted in favor of the grant — with District 3 Commissioner John Tobia voting against the plan. Ironically, the development is part of Commission District 2, which does not currently have a commissioner following Brian Lober’s resignation earlier this year, citing the death of his grandmother.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, is so opposed to the grant proposal he withdrew his support for a potential $900,000 in state grants for lagoon improvement projects because Brevard’s “priorities” are out of sync, he said — despite the $1 million annual allotment from the tourism tax to help fund lagoon projects.

Tobia now is proposing a plan to change how the tourism bed tax is divvied up. His idea: Allow all entities that collect the tax to be reimbursed up to half of what they collect for use in their own marketing campaigns.

For example, if a hotel owner collects $1 million in tourist taxes on rooms rented in a particular year, that hotelier would be reimbursed $500,000 of that money to market his or her hotel and Space Coast tourism in general.

It’s a lot to process.

Now, add to the mix attorney Scott Knox, who now represents Driftwood Capital, violating the county lobbying ethics policy that was enacted under his tenure as county attorney. The violation for not reporting his lobbying work for Driftwood was brought to light by Tobia, and will likely result in nothing more than a hand slap for Knox.

And two other commissioners — District 1’s Rita Pritchett, who serves as the commission’s representative on the TDC, and District 4’s Curt Smith — have opted to change their appointees to the TDC.

Smith said he plans to replace his appointee, Julie Braga, general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Melbourne, with Donald DeDonatis III, chief executive officer of the U.S. Specialty Sports Association. That youth and amateur adult sports organization operates the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera in District 4.

Pritchett said she plans to replace her appointee, Tom Hermansen, a hotel owner in the Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral area and current TDC chairman, with Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The Visitor Complex is in District 1 and is considered Brevard County's most popular paid tourist attraction. A hotel operated by Delaware North, which runs the Visitor Complex, also is in District 1.

Smith and Pritchett say their plans to remove their appointees from the TDC have nothing to do with the TDC's opposition to the Driftwood grant. They say they are making the move because they want to appoint people to the TDC who represent tourism venues within their own County Commission districts.

Are you all caught up? Good. You have Dave Berman to thank.

Dave is a journalism machine when it comes to breaking down complicated issues like the Driftwood Capital story, tenaciously covering every aspect of the story to keep you informed and sitting through hours upon hours of meetings so you don’t have to.

This week, I reached out to Dave to get a little more insight into the Driftwood Capital grant and the fallout from the commission’s approval.

What is the significance of Scott Knox's lobbying violation?

Dave: This is the first time that any person has been cited under Brevard County's lobbying disclosure rules. Scott Knox was the county attorney when the rules were formulated and approved by the County Commission.

Is there any punishment Knox could face for breaking the lobbying code?

Dave: He was given a written warning from County Manager Frank Abbate. Future violations could come with a $250 fine.

What is Tobia hoping to accomplish with his proposal for TDC funds to be granted to other hotels?

Dave: Tobia says he wants to level the playing field among hotels and other collectors of the tourist development tax. He says, if Driftwood received its grant, which Tobia opposed, other businesses should have the same opportunity.

What does the $30 million grant to Driftwood mean for Brevard's taxpayers? Will they see a tax increase to cover this? Is this just TDC bed tax money?

Dave: There will be no property tax increase. Because the money comes out of the tourist development tax on hotel and motel rooms and other short-term rentals, most of it is paid by people who live outside Brevard County.

Why can't Driftwood just go through the same channels for Brevard County marketing that other hotels in the area go through?

Dave: The company could pay for its own marketing efforts of its local hotels. But Driftwood says the Westin it plans to build in Cocoa Beach is "transformational," and it deserves the marketing grant because the project will boost overall tourism into the county, as well as increase convention and conference business.

How did commissioners justify the expense to Driftwood over all the other hotels in the area?

Dave: The three commissioners who voted for the grant agree with Driftwood that the grant is a win-win proposition, and will lead to a boost in tourism. Also, the Westin's hotel tax revenue, even with the grant money, will provide more revenue for the county for overall tourism marketing, beach renourishment, tourism-related capital projects, the Brevard Zoo, and cultural and sports grants.

How difficult has it been to juggle all of this information?

Dave: The biggest difficulty was keeping up with the various changes in the terms of the contract between Driftwood and the county along the process.

What's the most important take-away that readers should get from your coverage?

Dave: That they should closely follow developments in local government, and be aware of how their county commissioners and other elected officials vote on controversial issues. Also, that advisory boards, like the Brevard County Tourist Development Council are just that —advisory. And the County Commission can override those recommendations if commissioners have a different viewpoint.

Dave’s latest story in the TDC/County Commission/Driftwood saga here. I’ve also placed it down below with some of the other stories your subscription helped us provide this week.

If you have questions about the Driftwood case or any growth and development stories, you can reach out to Dave at dberman@floridatoday.com or you can find him on Twitter.

And as always, you can reach me at rlanders@floridatoday.com. Or you can find me on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube (just click the name, the internet will do the rest).

Again, thank you for supporting FLORIDA TODAY, local journalism and journalists like me and Dave.

FLORIDA TODAY

