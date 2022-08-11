Read full article on original website
Mindy Kaling Says Rumors About B.J. Novak Being Her Children's Father 'Doesn't Bother' Her
Mindy Kaling is addressing rumors that her longtime friend B.J. Novak could be the father of her children. In an interview with Marie Claire published Tuesday, the Never Have I Ever creator, who has kept the paternity of her children private, revealed that speculation about Novak possibly fathering her children — Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 23 months — "doesn't bother" her.
Mindy Kaling is totally unbothered by the endless speculation over who fathered her kids
You might know Mindy Kaling from her work in "The Office" and "Oceans's 8" or maybe from co-creating shows like, "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Kaling is without a doubt an entertainment mogul in her own right. So, why are people still focused on who the father her children is, rather than her amazing achievements in film and television?
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Mindy Kaling Says Ava Phillippe Joining Mom Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde 3' Would Be a 'Joy'
An enjoyable experience working with Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe on Never Have I Ever has Mindy Kaling wanting to cast another family member. In an interview with Extra, the Netflix series co-creator, 43, said she would be interested in working with Deacon's sister Ava in Legally Blonde 3, which she is writing.
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Daughter Genevieve: Becoming a Parent ‘Changed My Life’
Becoming a parent changes everything — but for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, it’s all been for the better. “I get out [to golf] occasionally, but not quite as much,” the Houston Astros player told reporters during MLB spring training in February 2019. “[Having a baby] definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. [But] I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Olivia Newton-John Was in ‘A Lot of Pain’ Before Her Death—She ‘Wasn’t Walking Anymore’
Click here to read the full article. Since she passed away, there have been a lot of questions over how Olivia Newton-John died and what her cause of death was? She battled with her health for more than 30 years, but she was a fighter until the end. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in...
Britney Spears Dances On Instagram After Slamming Ex Kevin Federline For Claiming Their Sons Aren’t Seeing Her
Britney Spears, 40, will never stop dancing, even when she’s hurt over comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44. The “Toxic” hitmaker wasn’t happy when Kevin criticized her parenting and claimed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, do not want to see her. But Britney still put a big smile on her face and danced in a video posted to her Instagram on August 7.
Katie Holmes says daughter Suri Cruise sings 'Blue Moon' cover in her new film
The "Dawson's Creek" star said Suri sings "Blue Moon" in her new film.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
Ashley Judd says ‘all was forgiven long ago’ while reflecting on mom Naomi Judd
Ashley Judd’s relationship with mother Naomi Judd was, at times, a difficult one. But in a new interview, the actor makes it clear that any animosity she had toward the country music superstar and matriarch had been resolved long before The Judds singer’s death in April. "I look...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Respond to Kevin Federline's Comments About Her Sons
On Saturday, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared messages on social media contradicting claims from Spears’ ex, Kevin Federline, that her sons, Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15, no longer want to be involved with their mother. Federline told The Daily Mail that the kids chose not to attend her recent wedding to Asghari, and that they are uncomfortable with her social media presence.
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Zebra-Print at First Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
What Really Happens When Your Organs Are Donated?
Organ donation saves countless lives by providing vital organs to patients on transplant lists — but how exactly does it work? Here's what to know.
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Lisa Kudrow says Jerry Seinfeld told her ‘you’re welcome’ for Friends success
Lisa Kudrow recalled Jerry Seinfeld taking some credit for the success of Friends.Friends first aired on NBC in 1994, initially taking the evening slot after Mad About You.“The first season our ratings were just fine,” Kudrow explained in a new interview with The Daily Beast. “We held onto enough of Mad About You and started building.”However, it was only after Friends reruns aired after Seinfeld that the show “exploded”, Kudrow said.“I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.’“I said, ‘Why, thank you… what?’ And he said, ‘You’re...
Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia
Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer.
