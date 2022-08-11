Click here to read the full article. Since she passed away, there have been a lot of questions over how Olivia Newton-John died and what her cause of death was? She battled with her health for more than 30 years, but she was a fighter until the end. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in...

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO