Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Cats open their season with strong start
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats volleyball team opened their season last week and immediately hit the ground running. The Lady Cats played seven games in their opening week, giving themselves a chance to knock off the rust early. Mount Pleasant. Sulphur Springs opened the season with a road match against...
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary for Yvonne Wallis
Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
Charles Edward Marzek Jr.
A memorial service for Charles Edward Marzek Jr., age 47, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship. There will be no formal visitation. Charles passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 5,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Obituary for Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead
EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
KTEN.com
Here's why the power went out in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The power went out for some homes and businesses in Van Alstyne late Wednesday afternoon after an air break switch blew open. An air break switch controls the flow of electricity along a circuit. is a A business owner published a video on Facebook showing moment it happened at the top of a utility pole, emitting an intense blue flame and an explosive sound.
Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0